Autism Speaks and Lids team up for "Lids Gives" initiative, unveiling limited-edition collection of on-site embroidery for hats and caps

Embroidery options include the iconic Autism Speaks blue puzzle-piece logo and messages of inclusion such as "Understand. Accept. Love." and "Be Kind." Available nationwide in Lids stores as of September 1, the embroidery is customizable and can be placed on any piece of Lids headwear, including branded or team caps.

"Our Lids team has a long history of giving back to our communities. Lids includes 8,500 associates across North America, we live in your communities and are a part of the local culture. A big part of that culture is being an active and engaged neighbor," said Tom Ripley, Chief Executive Officer at Lids Sports Group. "'Lids Gives' is about embracing issues that affect our team and our communities. Autism Speaks is a perfect first partner as they address both a deeply personal issue and one that touches every community. Lids is excited and proud to work with Autism Speaks."

Through sales of the customized merchandise, Lids will donate $100,000 this year to Autism Speaks. The funds will help fuel Autism Speaks' mission, which includes advocacy; providing reliable information and free resources; and advancing research into autism spectrum disorder, which affects each person differently and brings both challenges and strengths. With an estimated 1 in 59 children affected by autism, Autism Speaks is dedicated to enhancing lives today and accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lids, whose support will have a meaningful impact by enabling us to do more good for more people in the autism community," said Lisa Goring, strategic initiatives and innovation officer at Autism Speaks. "The custom embroidery is a way for Lids customers to promote understanding and acceptance of people with autism."

Customers can purchase their custom headwear in-store at their local Lids. For more about this program and a list of locations, please visit blog.lids.com/autism-speaks. For more about Autism Speaks, visit www.AutismSpeaks.org or share your support on social media @AutismSpeaks.

About Lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico through over 1,200 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Buckeye Corner, Yankees, Dodgers and numerous other name-plates. Lids also has locations in Macy's department stores throughout the United States. To see the latest styles in headwear, visit blog.lids.com

About Autism

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. A combination of genetic and environmental factors influence the development of autism, and autism often is accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism affects an estimated 1 in 59 children.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join a fundraising walk or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org.

