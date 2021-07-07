Autism Speaks Executive Val Paradiz Appointed To Federal Autism Committee

PRINCETON, N.J., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Valerie Paradiz, Ph.D., vice president of services and supports at Autism Speaks, has been appointed as one of 20 new and two returning public members of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC), an advisory group on federal autism activities.

Along with federal members of the committee from key agencies and departments serving the autism community, the public IACC members give input and recommendations on autism research, services and policy priorities.

"The IACC plays a critical role in deciding where our federal priorities should lie in funding autism services and research to support autistic people of all ages," said Dr. Paradiz. "I look forward to working with other members of the committee to ensure the committee's strategic plan goals and research activities are aligned with the needs of the autism community."

Dr. Paradiz, an expert in autism education and services as well as a renowned autistic advocate, joins the committee with new and returning members representing the most diverse committee makeup in its history, serving until 2024.

"We are excited to welcome the largest and most diverse IACC to date, with a wider representation of perspectives from across the autism community than ever before," said Susan Daniels, Ph.D., IACC executive secretary.

The new committee's first meeting will be held July 21-22, 2021, and is open to the public. Click here to register.

About autism

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. A combination of genetic and environmental factors influences the development of autism, and autism often is accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism affects an estimated 1 in 54 children.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org. Learn more by following @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

