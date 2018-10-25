Autism Wins on the Runway Dubai Platform

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Dubai creates a whole new initiative in the fashion Industry at the Marriott Al Jaddaf Dubai on Nov. 9-10, 2018. Runway Dubai was created in 2013 as part of a responsible initiative to enhance the fashion industry in the region. It quickly gained international recognition because of the inclusion of diversity and social awareness campaigns.

Season 6 is no exception, as the Autism Wins Campaign With Natalie Oden, a model and actress with autism who has inspired many with her story, opens the Runway Dubai show this November.

Another story gaining a lot of press attention is the Sheikh Zayed fashion awards. This initiative channels emerging talents and fashion schools. The fashion industry in the U.A.E has been celebrating the founding father of a nation that has quickly become the most inspiring nation in the world. Remembering the challenges he faced, turning his dreams into reality, is the same way designers have been given a task to create a masterpiece out of scrap fabric that they have all been provided with. This is a record-breaking initiative of the greatest number of designers creating one collection.

The popular fashion talent competition is also back with the sci-fi theme which is equally challenging. This so far is the best theme for emerging talents because the creative possibilities are endless, and it truly exposes the creative personality of each designer.

Finally, the established designers are back with a big bang. A lot of the designers have promised to inspire across nations - a delight in the most multi-national city in the world.

Adrianna Talansi - An award-winning designer from Congo.

Nkechi Harry Ngonadi - The most influential designer in Africa.

Tatiana Shabelnik - Stays focused in pursuing her dreams and promoting her culture.

Araoluwa Popoola - The only men's wear designer this season.

Meghna Williams - A new mom from India who translates her experiences into art.

Salihat Rahaman - The only designer who brings Arabian Abaya style to Nigeria.

Yasmin Mamlouk - Winner of last year's designer challenge with her debut collection.

Runway Dubai will influence and inspire the industry with a full agenda this season. For more information, please contact pr@runwaydubai.com.

