AutismOne Lets Parents Know During National Autism Awareness Month 2022 and World Autism Awareness Day about AutismOne 2022 Conference!

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutismOne has exciting information: the AutismOne 2022 Conference will be in Mesa, Arizona! The dates will be Thursday afternoon, August 18th through Sunday morning, August 21st. To register, the amount for one attendee will be $89 (early-bird price until 04/30/22) to be at AutismOne 2022 Conference presentations at the convention center in Mesa. And the hotel will be $89 per night + taxes/fees (the cut-off date is July 28th) at Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa. In order to get the discounted room rate ($89 per night + taxes/fees), conference participants will need to book their rooms no later than July 28th. To register for the AutismOne 2022 Conference, CLICK HERE at www.autismone.org.