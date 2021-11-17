Auto Financial Group Announces Q3 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), one of the nation's leading sources of residual based financing and vehicle remarketing for financial institutions, announced results for Q3 2021 today.

In the third quarter of 2021, AFG signed three new credit unions to its Walk-away Balloon Lending Program: Empower Credit Union, Linn-Co Credit Union, and Southwest 66 Credit Union. These three credit unions represent combined assets of nearly $3 billion and a reach increase of nearly 2 million consumers across three states.

"Linn-Co Federal Credit Union is excited to help our members get into the vehicle they want," said Carrie Lovell, Chief Lending Officer at Linn-Co Federal Credit Union. "Our partnership with AFG will allow us to offer financing for that dream vehicle with a comfortable monthly payment they can afford. Drive More for Less!"

Learn more about AFG's programs at https://www.autofinancialgroup.com/products/

Auto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across the United States.

AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process.

The AFG Remarketing program is a proven solution for financial institutions that offers the greatest financial return to their clients by matching assets to the selling network with the greatest number of buyers.

For more information about AFG call toll free at 877-354-4234, or visit www.autofinancialgroup.com

