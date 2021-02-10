Auto Financial Group Announces Q4 2020 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), one of the nation's leading sources of residual based financing and vehicle remarketing for financial institutions, announced results for Q4 2020 today.

In the fourth quarter of 2020 AFG signed twelve new credit unions to its residual based financing programs: WSSC Federal Credit Union, Mutual Security CU, CoastLife Credit Union, Capitol View Credit Union, Community One Credit Union of Ohio, Inc., University of Nebraska FCU, Filer Credit Union, First Eagle Federal Credit Union, Northern Communities Credit Union, Aegis Credit Union and Post Office Employees Credit Union signed up for the AFG Balloon Lending Program. Additionally, Horizons Federal Credit Union, a current customer of AFG's Balloon program, signed on to AFG's Leasing Program. These twelve credit unions represent combined assets of over $730 million and a reach increase of nearly 2.5 million consumers across ten states.

"CoastLife Credit Union is pleased to partner with AFG to offer our membership affordable payment options for their auto purchase," says Lisa Marroquin, AVP of Lending. "With AFG's lease-alternative program, we are able to offer our members the low payments they want, on the car they want. Why sacrifice quality for affordability, when you can have both?!"

Learn more about AFG's programs at https://www.autofinancialgroup.com/products/

About Auto Financial Group

Auto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across the United States.

AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process.

The AFG Remarketing program is a proven solution for financial institutions that offers the greatest financial return to their clients by matching assets to the selling network with the greatest number of buyers.

For more information about AFG call toll free at 877-354-4234, or visit www.autofinancialgroup.com

