Auto Industry Sales Exec Sean Peoples Joins LotLinx as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LotLinx, the auto industry's leading VIN Demand Platform™, announced today that veteran sales executive Sean Peoples will join the company's senior leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. Peoples' proven track record of accelerating growth for early stage, private automotive tech companies makes him a valuable asset in fast tracking the penetration of LotLinx solutions in car dealerships across the nation.

At LotLinx, Sean will focus on scaling the LotLinx sales organization as he has done with other major players in the auto industry. Most recently, Sean comes from a six-year tenure at CarGurus, working with founder Langley Steinert to build and grow the sales team as the company grew into a publicly traded organization with a market cap of 4.69B ( source: yCharts ). Prior, Peoples led Edmunds' move to direct dealer sales, growing the group from inception to over 90 - tripling the revenue from that business line in the first 12 months of the initiative.

"During my ten years in the automotive industry, I've gotten to know a lot of key players. There is just a small handful of them who are cut above the rest, and Sean is one of them." says LotLinx Chairman and CEO Len Short, "Sean is smart, seasoned, and exactly the right guy to take us to the next level."

With regard to joining Len on the LotLinx team, Sean adds, "The product offering that LotLinx has right now is really exciting. After looking under the hood at the newest iteration of the TURN platform, I see something unlike anything else in the marketplace. I'm excited about the opportunity to grow dealer awareness of this intelligent application that allows them to actively manage their business, giving them the competitive edge they need to achieve higher volumes and gross margins."

This announcement marks another significant milestone for LotLinx as it plans to release a revolutionary update to its award-winning TURN platform - of which Peoples' team will be leading the implementation among new dealerships. The LotLinx platform currently helps improve inventory turn and profitability for dealers like Smart Motors Toyota, Fremont Motor Company, and Florida Fine Cars. LotLinx has served as a key participant and sponsor at many industry events including Digital Dealer 27, DealerSocket Conference, DrivingSales Executive Summit, and PCG's AAAS.

LotLinx is the automotive industry leader in VIN demand /AI/ technologies. Founded in 2012 and based out of Chicago, IL LotLinx provides a VIN Demand Platform™ that enables precision retailing via patented data science and /AI/ technologies. The company has been awarded the No. 1 spot on Crain's Chicago Business' 2018 Fast 50 list, annual recognition on the Auto Remarketing Power 300 list, several Automotive Website Awards (AWAs), and a spot on 2019's Most Promising Automotive Technology Solutions list by CIO Review. LotLinx is committed to providing unparalleled technology to the direct benefit of the dealerships they serve. To learn more about LotLinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com.

