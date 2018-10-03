Auto-injectors Market Global Forecast by Application, Product Types, Usability, Distribution Channels Regions, Companies

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto-injectors Market Global Forecast by Application (Anaphylaxis, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others), Product Types (Prefilled, Fillable), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), Distribution Channels (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others) Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa), Companies (Antares Pharma, Mylan N.V, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, Bayer AG)



Global auto-injectors market is expected to be more than USD 5 Billion by 2024.

According to Renub Research analysis auto-injectors market will grow at double CAGR from 2018-2024 due to auto-injectors self-administration features which ultimately reduces the patients drug delivery cost. Increasing prevalence of anaphylaxis, new formulations and new drug delivery systems, rising self-medication practices, government reimbursements and growing demand for targeted drug delivery systems for treatments of chronic diseases are some other driving forces for this market. However, regulatory hurdles for approval of new devices and Mylan's EpiPen prices in United States are some of the key challenges for the auto-injectors market. From November 2004 to May 2016, EpiPen price has grown close to 500 percent in United States.



Auto-injector is a healthcare device used for fixed doses for the particular drug. It has two types of design prefilled and fillable. Auto-injectors design support user-friendly and are intended for self-administration by untrained people, by patients. In context of auto-injectors usability, it is available in re-usable and disposable form.



Renub Research report titled "Auto-injectors Market Global Forecast by Application (Anaphylaxis, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others), Product Types (Prefilled, Fillable), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), Distribution Channels (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others) Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa), Companies (Antares Pharma, Mylan N.V, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, Bayer AG)" studies the global auto-injectors market and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and challenges, market trends, key players and their projections for the future.



By Application - Market Segmentation

Global auto-injectors market has been segmented by application such as Anaphylaxis, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Others. Anaphylaxis is the leading application in global auto-injectors market. Multiple Sclerosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis are other two popular applications in this market place.



By Product Design Types - Market Segmentation

Global auto-injectors market has been studied by auto-injectors design types. Prefilled and Fillable is covered to define the global market by design types. According to our analysis, we found that Prefilled control majority share in this market place.



By Product Usability - Market Segmentation

This report has also been studied by product usability such as Reusable and Disposable. Disposable auto-injectors are driving this market place.



By Distribution Channels - Market Segmentation

In the global auto-injectors market place, online pharmacy channel is showing good growth for selling the auto-injectors across the globe. The other channel studied in the report is Retail pharmacy.



By Region - Market Segmentation

Auto-injectors market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. North America is a leading market place due to increasing prevalence of anaphylaxis, favorable reimbursement policies and increase in healthcare expenditure.



All companies in this report has been covered with the following view points

• Company Overview

• Company Initiatives

• Financial Insight



Key Players

Some of the key players in the global auto-injectors market include Antares Pharma, Mylan N.V, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, Bayer AG.



The report has been analyzed from 8 major viewpoints

1. Applications

2. Design Types

3. Usability Types

4. Distribution Channels

5. Regions

6. Companies

7. Growth drivers

8. Challenges



Segmentation based on Applications

• Anaphylaxis

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Others



Segmentation based on Design Types

• Prefilled

• Fillable



Segmentation based on Usability

• Reusable

• Disposable



Segmentation based on Distribution Channels

• Online Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Others



Segmentation based on World Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa



Company Details

• Antares Pharma

• Mylan N.V

• Amgen Inc

• Novartis AG

• Bayer AG.



