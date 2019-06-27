Auto Insurance Innovator Noblr Partners with TrueMotion for Smartphone Telematics

BOSTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueMotion, the leading platform for smartphone telematics, today announced a new partnership with Noblr, a new kind of car insurance company that rewards good driving habits. As part of the partnership, Noblr leverages TrueMotion's patented platform to derive driving insights for its members. Noblr uses this driving data to help price their members based on how much and how safely they drive. Noblr pricing is calculated in real-time using the member's smartphone – uniquely, there is no hardware or Bluetooth tag to install.

"We're building a different kind of car insurance company, based on creating a community of safe drivers and rewarding those drivers," said Noblr CEO and co-founder Gary Tolman. "We needed a smartphone telematics partner that could accurately identify drivers and capture driving behaviors like smoothness and focus – without the crutch of a hardware device or tag. When we looked at the market, TrueMotion was the winner, hands down."

Noblr's monthly rate is composed of a fixed rate and a variable rate. The variable rate is based on how much and how well a person drives. There are four driving factors used to calculate the member's driving score. Smooth driving represents how often a driver slams on the brakes or accelerates quickly. Focus shows how often a driver uses her phone while driving. Road choice encourages drivers to take highways over back roads. Time of day looks at when drivers are actually on the road – driving between 11:00 PM and 4:00 AM is statistically more dangerous. Noblr estimates that good drivers could save up to 51% on their insurance premium.*

"Noblr is one of the most exciting new entrants to the auto insurance market and we're proud to be powering their driving behavior data," said TrueMotion CEO Ted Gramer. "The future of auto insurance will be fueled by smartphone driving data. With variable monthly rates based on actual driving data derived from smartphones, the Noblr team has built a product that will allow it to deliver one of the best user experiences in the market today."

TrueMotion captures the most granular driving data in the industry – with only a smartphone. The patented platform identifies driving behaviors like hard braking, harsh acceleration, speeding, and distracted driving. TrueMotion's technology works in the background to identify drivers and capture driving data, so Noblr customers just need to download the app and drive. There is no hardware or tag to install.

*Potential savings estimate is based on a sample risk profile of 1 driver/1 vehicle compared to a leading auto insurer's rate without a telematics discount.

About TrueMotion

TrueMotion provides the world's leading smartphone driving data platform. Powered by machine learning, the platform determines when a person is driving, reveals their behaviors behind the wheel, and detects crashes. Insurers, rideshare companies, and fleets use TrueMotion data to fuel their pricing, claims, and retention programs. Ten of the top 20 US insurers and leading insurers in Canada and Europe rely on TrueMotion technology. The company is based in Boston with offices in Milan and Budapest. For more information, please visit http://www.goTrueMotion.com.

About Noblr

Noblr is a new kind of car insurance company that rewards its members' good driving habits by giving a highly accurate, competitive rate that is based on, among other things, time of driving, road choice, quality of driving, and miles driven. Noblr is an innovator in terms of its proprietary insurance solutions and its corporate structure. Through a reciprocal exchange model, Noblr customers are members who help navigate the company's direction. The Noblr team and its members are working together to change the way we think about driving and our insurance. For more information, please visit www.noblr.com.

