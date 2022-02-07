Auto Insurance Market Size Worth $1,620.2 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 8.8% | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global auto insurance market size is expected to reach USD 1,620.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growing middle-class population in developing economies like China, India, and Brazil is propelling the demand for auto insurance. Various initiatives by the government and reforms regarding insurance policies have led to the significant growth of the market.

Key Insights from the report:

North America held the largest share of over 40.0% in 2020 due to theincreasing demand in the U.S. and Canada

Some Key Factors Driving the Global Auto Insurance Market:

The implementation of stringent government regulations for the adoption of auto insurance, the increasing number of accidents, and an increase in automobile sales globally are major factors responsible for the market growth. Moreover, increasing implementation of technologies in the existing products, coupled with the rising demand for third-party liability coverage in emerging nations, is projected to expand the market over the forecast period.

The third-party liability coverage segment held the largest share of over 60.0% in 2020. This insurance is compulsory for all vehicle owners under the motor vehicle act. It covers legal liability for the damage caused by the owner to the third party. Rising investment in the insurance sector by various companies is propelling the growth of third-party liability insurance. It will also register the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to its increasing demand.

North America accounted for the largest share of over 40.0% in 2020 due to the increasing demand in the U.S. and Canada. The insurance companies are providing lower premium rates that reward the client's healthy lifestyle. Moreover, a rise in the purchase of cars is another major factor driving the regional market. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028. This is on account of the growing trend of auto insurance in this region.

Read synopsis or request for a free sample of market research report, "Auto Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Coverage (Third-party Liability Coverage, Collision/Comprehensive/Other Optional Coverages), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" ,published by Million Insights.

Million Insights has segmented the global auto insurance market on the basis of coverage, distribution channel, application, and region:

Auto Insurance Coverage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 -2028)

Third-party Liability Coverage



Collision/Comprehensive/Other Optional Coverages

Auto Insurance Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Insurance Agents/Brokers



Direct Response



Banks



Others

Auto Insurance Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 -2028)

Private Passenger



Commercial Passenger

Auto Insurance Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 -2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Auto Insurance Market

People's Insurance Company of China

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE CO.

PACIFIC INSURANCE CO. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China , Ltd.

, Ltd. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Admiral Group Plc

GEICO

Tokio Marine Group

Allianz

Allstate Insurance Company

