Auto Parts Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.99% by 2025|Technavio

The auto parts market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The advanced technology usage in auto parts fabrication, surge in consumer and passenger automobile production, and digitalization of automotive repair and maintenance services will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Auto Parts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

OEM



Aftermarket

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Auto Parts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the auto parts market include 3M Co., Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

The advanced technology usage in auto parts fabrication will offer immense growth opportunities. However, counterfeiting of auto components will hamper market growth.

Auto Parts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist auto parts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the auto parts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the auto parts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of auto parts market vendors

Auto Parts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.99% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 299.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

