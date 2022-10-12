Auto Parts Market Size to Grow by USD 324.52 Bn, Increased Use of Technological Advancement to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Auto Parts Market by End-user (OEM and Aftermarket) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the auto parts market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 324.52 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Auto Parts Market 2022-2026

Market Driver: The increased use of technological advances is driving the auto parts market growth. 3D printing technology is used to manufacture and fabricate auto parts. Most vehicles have parts incorporated into the assembly that are additively manufactured. These include auto parts such as gears, gearboxes, engine components, and brake components. The use of additive manufacturing technology reduces the weight of auto parts. Thus, the emergence of 3D printing in the automotive industry and the increasing demand for hybrid and all-electric vehicles are likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

3D printing technology is used to manufacture and fabricate auto parts. Most vehicles have parts incorporated into the assembly that are additively manufactured. These include auto parts such as gears, gearboxes, engine components, and brake components. The use of additive manufacturing technology reduces the weight of auto parts. Thus, the emergence of 3D printing in the automotive industry and the increasing demand for hybrid and all-electric vehicles are likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: A sharp decline in automobile production and sales is challenging the auto parts market growth. The sales and production of automobiles were negatively impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 across the world. High motorization rates in Europe and North America, a rise in tariffs on imported vehicles in China and the US, and the economic slowdown are expected to reduce the sales of vehicles in the coming years. Hence, several manufacturers have stopped vehicle production. These factors are expected to reduce the demand for auto parts and, in turn, impeded the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the OEM segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. OEM refers to companies that manufacture original auto parts such as steering, brakes, and other parts for newly constructed vehicles. OEM parts are made by specific manufacturers to align with the exact specification of a vehicle. Buyers prefer auto parts that are manufactured by OEMs, as it provides them an assurance of quality. Therefore, the OEM segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the auto parts market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Aisin Corp.

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Brembo SpA

Continental AG

Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.

Delphi Technologies Plc

Denso Corp.

Faurecia SE

General Motors Co

HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

Lear Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Valeo SA

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Auto Parts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 324.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Brembo SpA, Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Delphi Technologies Plc, Denso Corp., Faurecia SE, General Motors Co, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Valeo SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

