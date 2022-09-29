Auto Ventilated Seats Market is forecasted to surpass US$ 14.54 Bn by the end of 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Automotive Interior Market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2032. Automotive Ambient Lighting Market is set to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2022 and 2032

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand for auto-ventilated seats is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the period of study by Future Market Insights. The global auto-ventilated seats market is expected to rise from $7.97 billion in 2022 to $14.5 billion in 2032.



Electric and hybrid vehicle seats are increasingly made from lightweight or composite materials. The global auto ventilated seats market is expected to expand due to the development of advanced seating systems for future automobiles.

The demand for auto ventilated seats is predicted to expand during the forecast period due to rising demand for luxurious and comfortable sitting, rising sales of passenger automobiles, and rising per capita income due to increasing urbanization. The most recent innovations and the active participation of important companies in the market further drive the auto ventilated seats market forward. In August 2021, Ford, for instance, patented moisture-sensing seat technology that uses liquid-permeable seat covers to detect moisture in the seat and adjusts temperature control accordingly.

Even though China is currently the largest auto market in the world, its growth has been slowing, making North America the largest auto ventilated seats market. However, the Asia Pacific region has the fastest-growing market for auto ventilated seats because of the rising demand for automobiles and rising incomes.

However, the high prices associated with advanced auto seats are raising some anxiety in the auto ventilated seats market. Manufacturers strive for a middle ground between low production costs and customer-perceived benefits. Demand for auto ventilated seats is predicted to develop throughout the foreseeable future due to rising passenger car sales, increased per capita income due to urbanization, and a growing market for comfortable and luxurious seating. The global auto ventilated seats market is expanding thanks to new developments and the efforts of major industry players.

But if consumers aren't interested in buying ventilated seats, the auto ventilated seats market could stagnate. As urbanization and technology advancements continue, the auto ventilated seats market in vehicles is likely to expand.

Key Takeaways

The auto ventilated seats market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for comfortable and luxurious seating, the growing prevalence of ventilated seating in both mid-segment and entry-level vehicles, the rapid growth of the passenger vehicle industry, and the rising average income per person.

The demand for auto ventilated car seats is predicted to grow slowly due to the high prices of the modern seats needed to compete in this industry.

The global auto ventilated seats market is predicted to grow thanks to technological advancements, increasing urbanization, affordable financing alternatives, and seat innovations.

Adient plc., Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, and Magna International Inc. lead the auto ventilated seats industry. These companies are using new product development, partnerships, and joint ventures to innovate their offers and expand their consumer base.

Competitive Landscape

The global auto ventilated seats market is varied and fiercely competitive because of numerous international and regional competitors. The global auto ventilated seats market is becoming increasingly competitive due to improvements in fuel efficiency and a trend toward downsizing vehicles.

Auto-ventilated seat sales are dominated by a small number of extremely large corporations such as Lear Corporation, Adient PLC, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Magna International, etc. Major companies primarily make revenue through technical and financial partnerships for technological development, as well as through collaborations with automobile manufacturers and OEMs.

Auto Ventilated Seats Market by Category

Vehicle Type:

Economy Cars

Mid-size Cars

Luxury Cars

End User:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Fan Type:

Axial Fan

Radial Fan

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Latest Developments

Faurecia's Hanover Marienwerder Technology & Customer Center officially inaugurated that March. All German Faurecia Holding services, as well as the former Faurecia Seating R&D in Stadthagen and Faurecia Interiors R&D in Peine, have moved to a new building in Hanover's Science Area 30X. (Faurecia Automotive GmbH). There are more than 850 people working here full time.

Science Area 30X. (Faurecia Automotive GmbH). There are more than 850 people working here full time. Seats and door trims of the revised LEXUS LX, released by Toyota Motor Corporation in January 2022 , are ventilated owing to innovations developed by Toyota Boshoku Corporation in March 2022 .

, are ventilated owing to innovations developed by Toyota Boshoku Corporation in . In October of 2021, Lear Corporation announced that it had entered a binding deal to purchase the complete Interior Comfort Systems (ICS) business sector from Kongsberg Automotive. Kongsberg Automotive's ICS business has been at the forefront of the movement to include more advanced comfort features including massage, lumbar, heated, and ventilated seating.

