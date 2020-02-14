AutoAlert partners with DealerCorp to offer innovative desking capabilities & enhanced customer-centric experiences

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoAlert has added innovative desking capabilities to its industry-leading customer experience management (CXM) platform via a partnership with automotive software leader, DealerCorp.

AutoAlert Desking, powered by DealerCorp, integrates customer-centric, easy-to-convert personalized offers from AutoAlert, while adding greater transparency and streamlining the CXM purchasing experience. The new tool makes desking and finalizing all deals easier than ever before, including those initiated in the service lane with current and new customers via AutoAlert's Service Lead Management.

AutoAlert Desking is also fully integratable with dealerships' DMS and CRM, making it seamless for dealerships to desk and work deals from anywhere and record finalized sales.

"Speed and transparency are as critical to customers as personalization," said Don Favero, Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Bottom line is they want an efficient, easy, and enjoyable purchasing experience. And dealers want tools that help them provide one. We're excited to be partnering with DealerCorp to expand our comprehensive customer-centric portfolio."

AutoAlert is committed to consistently expanding the capabilities of the only comprehensive automotive SaaS ecosystem available, its customer-centric CXM platform, to enable OEMs and dealerships to gain a leading edge on their competition.

AutoAlert is the original disruptor and the recognized leader in innovation in the automotive software space. Its Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform continues to focus on the dealership-customer relationship, creating direct opportunities, both online and offline, for meaningful connections and seamless customer-centric experiences.

