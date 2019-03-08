AutoAlert's Drew Black Named a 2019 Thought Leader and Rising Star in Social Media Strategy

"We already know how invaluable Drew is to AutoAlert, and to growing our culture and our brand, but it's so great to see him recognized for his exceptional skills on a national level as well," says Joey Little, Digital Media Strategist. "His brilliant creativity is matched by his incredible work ethic. I wish I had four more Drews."

AutoAlert's culture and putting a "face" to its brand have become even more important recently due to the company's rapid growth and expanding global initiatives. With three main offices (Kansas City, Boston, and Irvine) and employees working remotely in nearly every state and in Canada, Black used Pando – an AutoAlert communication and collaboration tool – to distribute creative content that connects all coworkers, keeping them engaged and informed.

Along with Black, this year's winners include digital marketers and visionaries from heavy hitters such as LinkedIn, Microsoft and Verizon.

This is the seventh year for The Social Shake-Up, an annual conference and trade show serving marketing, public relations, customer experience, and social media strategists. This year's conference is May 6 to 8 in Atlanta.

