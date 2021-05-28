Autobiography Brings Stories to Life from Jim Crow Through a Successful Career in Technology and Finally to God

RAPID CITY, S.D., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Weak Start Unapologetic Present by Lester Patrick of Stockton, CA.

Weak Start Unapologetic Present Author Lester Patrick

Lester recounts, "When I was a young boy growing up, I can remember when the older adults would tell stories dating all the way back to my great, great grandparents being slaves. Or, at least, the stories that had been passed down from generation to generation." This is his narrative, related through the story-telling tradition of his family and relatives, passed down as a blessing to the next generation.

Weak Start Unapologetic Present covers the life and experiences of Lester Patrick, an African American born and raised in North Carolina during the Jim Crow and segregation periods of our country's history. It covers some events that took place following Reconstruction that led up to the Jim Crow period and Black and White Americans' attitudes that evolved because of these events. This book is written for audiences of all ages and races for this extraordinary time in our country's history. And it contains both serious and humorous experiences. It is a must-read and inspirational book for audiences of all ages written for this particular time in our country's history.

Weak Start Unapologetic Present (ISBN: 978-1-63357-378-9, Trade Paper, 439 pages, $16.95, BIOGRAPHY & AUTOBIOGRAPHY), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold. Review copies available.

About the Author:

Lester Patrick has spent over forty years as a federal employee working for three federal agencies as a Senior Telecommunications Specialist, Information Technology Management Specialist, and Technical Security Officer; designing, planning, developing, testing, and implementing national communications systems. His educational achievements include an undergraduate degree from North Carolina A&T State University, Greensboro, North Carolina, and advanced degrees from Golden Gate University and Pepperdine University. He also holds professional certifications from CISCO Systems and George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

About the Publisher:

New Harbor Press is a faith-based publishing company based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, spiritual growth, and inspirational books distributed by Ingram Distribution and Spring Arbor. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

