Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Worth $25.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market by Element (Blocks, Beams & Lintels, Cladding Panels, Wall Panels, Roof Panels, Floor Elements), End-use Industry (Residential, Non-Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market size is projected to grow from USD 18.8 billion in 2020 to USD 25.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0%, during the forecast period.

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=34122462

Browse in-depth TOC on "Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market"

153 – Market Data Tables

39 – Figures

139 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market-34122462.html

AAC or aircrete is a green precast building material present in the global market for over 70 years and is used extensively in residential and non-residential construction. This eco-friendly building material is made from natural raw materials such as sand (or fly-ash), cement, lime, gypsum, aluminum powder, and water. This mix creates an aerated concrete providing insulation, structure, and fire protection in one lightweight product.

AAC is a well-established building material, which has rapidly gained worldwide market share from conventional building materials because of its superior characteristics. AAC is not only used to construct inner leaves of cavity walls and partitioning walls but also internal, external, and firewalls in both load-bearing and non-load bearing designs. It is known as being efficient for both house construction and commercial & industrial buildings.

The blocks segment is projected to account for the largest share of the AAC market, by element, during the forecast period.

Blocks for laying in mortar or glue are produced without any reinforcement. They are excellent insulators and help to reduce the cooling or heating cost. These AAC blocks meet all engineering requirements, are lightweight, and can be used for load-bearing and non-load bearing walls. Additionally, they are resistant to earthquakes and fire and are non-combustible. These factors contribute to the growth of the AAC blocks segment.

The residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the AAC market during the forecast period.

The high growth of this segment is attributed to the requirement of lightweight and environmentally-friendly building materials in residential constructions. AAC building materials have become an integral part of the building & construction industry due to its durability and excellent features. A unique property of AAC is that it contains water in a crystalline form that acts as a heat sink; when heated, this water produces steam that escapes through AAC's porous structure without causing surface spalling. Even when AAC is not used as the structural building system, the material is often used as interior fire-separation partitions in apartments, bungalows, and other multi-family dwellings.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=34122462

The AAC market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC AAC industry has been analyzed for China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of APAC. APAC is an emerging and lucrative market, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 61% of the world's population, resulting in the growth of the building & construction industry and, in turn, the AAC market.

The key players in the AAC market are Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd. (India), Biltech Building Elements Limited (India), AKG Gazbeton (Turkey), Aercon Florida Llc (US), SolbetSp Z.O.O. (Poland), UAL Industries Ltd (India), H+H International A/S (Denmark), JK Lakshmi Cement (India), Xella Group (Germany), CSR Ltd. (Australia), UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India), Quinn Building Products (UK), Bauroc International AS (Estonia), and Wehrhahn GmbH (Germany). These players have adopted various strategies, such as merger & acquisition and investment & expansion between 2017 and 2020, to enhance their market shares and expand their global presence.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports:

Fiber Cement Market by Material (Portland cement, Sand, Fiber, And Other Materials Including Paints and Additives), Application (Siding, Roofing, Molding & Trim, and Other Applications), End-Use (Residential and Non-Residential) - Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fiber-cement-market-186027265.html



Cellular Concrete Market by Application (Building Material, Road Sub-bases, Concrete Pipes, Void Filling, Roof Insulation, Bridge Abutment, and others), by End-user (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Infrastructure, Others) - Global Forecasts to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cellular-concrete-market-1019470.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/autoclaved-aerated-concrete.asp





SOURCE MarketsandMarkets