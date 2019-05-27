AutoCom Associates Named Agency of Record for Rodin Cars

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodin Cars, a New Zealand based developer of ultra- high-performance cars has selected AutoCom Associates as its public relations agency of record in North America.

Founded by Australian high-tech entrepreneur David Dicker, Rodin Cars is headquartered on a 1,450-acre site in North Canterbury, New Zealand, that includes a test track, research-and-development center, manufacturing facilities and one of the most diverse collections of 3D printers in the Southern Hemisphere.

Rodin Cars is developing an entirely new generation of high-performance, open-wheel race cars designed for amateur racers anywhere in the world. Scheduled for introduction later this year, the Rodin FZED already has been accepted for competition in the European BOSS series and New Zealand's Formula Libre series.

"Rodin Cars is dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of the world's very best high-performance cars for both road and track," said AutoCom President Larry Weis. "The opportunity to work with David Dicker and Rodin Cars in North America is an exciting one."

Founded in 1995, AutoCom Associates provides public relations services and counsel to businesses working in the global automotive industry. Located in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills, the firm is a member of Automotive PR, an international public relations network with agencies in more than 33 major markets around the world.

AutoCom's client group includes Alcantara, Chassis Brakes International, Chipex, the Freudenberg Group, HBPO, INFICON, Kiekert AG, Lippitt O'Keefe Gornbein PLLC and MAHLE.

The agency also has extensive experience working with Ford Motor Company, General Motors, FCA and a number of European, Japanese and Korean car makers and their suppliers.

Additional information about Rodin Cars is available at https://rodin-cars.com. More information about AutoCom Associates can be found at www.usautocom.com.

SOURCE AutoCom Associates

