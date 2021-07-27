AutoCom Associates Named U.S. Agency Of Record For Drive TLV

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive TLV, a leading innovation hub connecting high-technology Israeli companies with investors and major development partners around the world, has selected AutoCom Associates as its public relations agency of record in the United States.

Based in Tel Aviv, Drive works with promising Israeli smart-mobility startups, assists them with strategic business-plan guidance and helps them form partnerships with investors and industry-leading mobility companies, including automakers and insurance firms. The Israeli innovation hub plans to make its programs available to startups in the U.S. and Europe in the near future.

Drive's FastLane program is an intense five-month commercialization process that provides startups with an opportunity to forge relationships with investment groups and major corporate partners. Drive partners include Honda, Volvo Cars, Volvo Group, Cox Automotive, Denso, Hertz, Mayer Cars and Trucks, Next Gear Ventures, NEC and Novelis.

More than 45 Israeli startups have taken part in Drive TLV's six previous FastLane programs, including Arbe Robotics, Hailo, Foretelix, Moodify, SoftRide, Spectralics and UVeye. Several also have been acquired or merged with other companies, including EXO Technologies, VAYA VISION and Fleetonomy.

"Drive TLV is a unique commercialization enterprise that has successfully forged partnerships between innovative Israeli high-tech startups and major automakers, firms with an interest in smart-mobility and other investor groups," noted AutoCom President Larry Weis. "We're looking forward to working with them as they expand their partnership networks in the United States and Europe."

"The smart-mobility technologies that Drive is helping to develop will be of particular interest to the growing number of media outlets covering electric and hybrid-electric vehicles, autonomous driving technology and the smart-mobility sector in general."

Founded in 1995, AutoCom Associates provides public relations services and counsel to businesses working in the global automotive industry.

The agency has extensive working experience with major automakers, trade-media and general-interest publications both in North America and elsewhere around the world. Located in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills, the firm is a member of Automotive PR, an international network of public relations agencies in more than 33 major markets around the world.

AutoCom's client group includes Alcantara, Chipex, the Freudenberg Group, Gage Products, Hitachi Astemo, INFICON, Lippitt O'Keefe PLLC, MAHLE, Rodin Cars, UVeye and Valeo.

Additional information about Drive TLV is available at www.drivetlv.com. More information about AutoCom Associates can be found at www.usautocom.com.

