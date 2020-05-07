AUTOCRYPT Joins Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC)

SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT announced that the company has joined Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), a cross-industry organization advancing global technologies for smartphone-centric car connectivity solutions, as the first cybersecurity company from the Asia Pacific.

The consortium focuses on developing digital keys that let drivers to easily lock and unlock their cars, as well as starting the engine and sharing access to families or valets, using their smartphones. The goal is to make it possible for the drivers to simply connect and ride, no matter the device or vehicle.

By joining the consortium, AUTOCRYPT will contribute its technical expertise and participate in various projects related to digital key solutions performance evaluation and in establishing the international technical standards, commercialization, and enhancing the convenience of car-device connectivity. This comes with exchanging technologies between more than 120 global leading companies including BMW, Volvo, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Ford, Toyota, along with Apple, Samsung, LG Electronics, and Deutsche Telekom.

"The digital key itself became critical as it not only replaces the existing physical key but also oversees the convenience and safety of cars and driving", said Daniel ES Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "Since the smart key security we provide to the United States, China, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand is for certain OEMs, by joining the consortium and cooperating with the industry leaders, we believe that this advancing digital key solution of AUTOCRYPT's will offer a secured environment regardless of vehicles and mobile devices and continue to lead the market."

To date, AUTOCRYPT has been active by utilizing the provision of V2D communications, MaaS, and security services including authentication, authorization, certificate management within V2D infrastructures that are CCC compliant and interoperable. Moreover, AUTOCRYPT has proactively engaged in the development of the industry by participating in Penta Security's projects with Hubject, International Transport Forum (OECD), and 5GAA.

About AUTOCRYPT

As a leader in transportation security technologies, AUTOCRYPT's mission is to enable safe transportation and mobility alike by focusing on securing connected vehicles. Initially developed in-house at Penta Security in 2007, AUTOCRYPT spun off as a separate entity in 2019, carrying over more than a decade's worth of experience and expertise. Recognized as the "Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution" by TU-Automotive, AUTOCRYPT continues to expand its global presence and offerings, providing comprehensive transportation security through a multi-layered, holistic approach. AUTOCRYPT's solution and services are utilized throughout various projects in support of securing in-vehicle networks as well as C-ITS related technologies, including V2X, RSU-based communications, and PKI. Moreover, AUTOCRYPT enables secure EV charging through Plug&Charge (PnC), a simplified communications solution, as well as a secure mobility data platform and complementary fleet management systems. For more information on AUTOCRYPT, visit www.autocrypt.io . For partnership inquiries, email [email protected] .

