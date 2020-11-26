AUTOCRYPT Launches C-V2X Solution Demonstrating Interoperability with China C-SCMS Standards

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading V2X security solutions provider, announced the launch of its new C-V2X solution, supporting Chinese Secure Credential Management System (C-SCMS) standards. AUTOCRYPT received verification tests for compatibility by the C-V2X working group at China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), under the new International Mobile Telecommunications-2020 (IMT-2020(5G)) Standard for 5G networks, devices, and services.

China currently leads the world in usage of LTE communications and currently has the third best-selling automotive brand in the market. The nation has set itself on a progressive path in the automotive industry by standardizing the LTE-V2X communications system throughout the entire country, making it mandatory to implement LTE-based C-V2X technology rather than Dedicated Short-Range Communications, or DSRC, into C-ITS projects. China has promoted active deployment of the technology and has already begun C-V2X technology demonstrations in 30 regions. Wuxi, Tianjin and Changsha cities have been designated as the first main cities in the country to become C-V2X commercialization areas, undergoing major developments.

Last month, AUTOCRYPT's solution was verified for interoperability by the China Industry Innovation Alliance for Intelligent and Connected Vehicles (CAICV), undergoing testing for "four-layers" interoperability between OEM, OBU terminal, V2X communication module, and PKI to comply with C-SCMS standards.

Overseas solutions providers often face challenges in entering market as China's regulations for C-SCMS differ from existing standards. Unlike the existing SCMS structure, China's SCMS (C-SCMS) standards utilize a Certificate Trust List (CTL) which configures trust relationships between several PKI (Multiple Root CA) systems. Additionally, C-SCMS allows the download of a security certificate without a registration certificate, further requiring stability measures to be implemented into the protocol.

AUTOCRYPT's C-V2X security solution has met the challenge to demonstrate compliance, verifying the new solution's C-SCMS technical standards, making AUTOCRYPT's security solutions ready for implementation into the country's Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) projects.

CEO and co-Founder Daniel ES Kim remarked, "When it comes to autonomous vehicles and their secure operation, it is essential to ensure compliance with the standards set by the governing parties." He continued, "AUTOCRYPT currently leads the field in terms of C-ITS security projects, and with this interoperability verification, we are confident that our C-V2X based autonomous driving security solutions will continue to contribute to C-ITS deployment and development in China."

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in transportation security technologies. Beginning in 2007 as an in-house venture at Penta Security Systems Inc., AUTOCRYPT spun off as a separate entity in 2019 as its presence expanded worldwide. Recognized by TU-Automotive as the Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution of 2019, AUTOCRYPT continues to pave the way in transportation and mobility security through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X/C-V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and Fleet Management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized before vehicles hit the road.

