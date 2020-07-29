Autodesk and Aurigo Software Combine the Power of their Products to Drive Productivity Across Capital Projects

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software today announced the first in a series of planned product integrations with Autodesk Construction Cloud™ aimed at improving collaboration between public and private infrastructure owners and the contractors with which they work. Aurigo's Masterworks is now connected with Autodesk Construction Cloud's PlanGrid®, allowing teams to drive productivity on capital projects and capture accurate project records to support ongoing infrastructure maintenance and operations.

In order to make the most of every dollar invested on capital projects, construction teams require cloud solutions that improve collaboration between office and field workers to reduce mistakes that lead to costly rework and schedule overruns. In April 2020, Aurigo and Autodesk announced a strategic alliance to provide a comprehensive set of cloud-based solutions for capital planning and infrastructure development.

This first integration between Aurigo's flagship solution, Masterworks, and PlanGrid, a field collaboration software, brings the companies closer to delivering an end-to-end technology platform facilitating design, planning, construction and operations of infrastructure and private assets. Both products are widely adopted in the industry – Masterworks is used on over 40,000 projects across North America by Departments of Transportation, private owners, local and regional public works entities, and other infrastructure agencies; PlanGrid is used on more than two million projects in over 100 countries.

Customers using Masterworks and PlanGrid can now link their projects across both cloud solutions. When users enter project information such as plans, RFIs, tasks, issues or documents into either application, it will also automatically update in the other. Real-time, automated information transfer between Masterworks and PlanGrid eliminates double entry, reduces errors and omissions, and streamlines administration activities on capital projects to save time. Additionally, owners and construction teams can collect and continuously reference an accurate project record set for ongoing infrastructure operations and maintenance.

"Contractors and owners need collaborative capital planning and construction management solutions, especially on major infrastructure projects that often span large distances, and during the current pandemic, where social distancing and safety are critically important," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "PlanGrid's field collaboration capabilities are loved by contractors, and Aurigo Masterworks is the leading capital planning and construction management solution used by infrastructure owners. The integration between PlanGrid and Masterworks allows for contractors and owners to easily collaborate over the cloud, avoid double entry of data, and follow social distancing and safety rules in the field."

"On our public projects, we juggle massive amounts of documents and data, unexpected changes, and federal aid reimbursement challenges – and we have to stay in constant communication with contractors so we can anticipate anything that may impact schedules or budgets," said Michael Sturdivant, Engineering Project Manager at the City of Las Vegas, an Aurigo customer. "We've automated our capital program planning and project management processes so our entire team can remain connected and work from the most up-to-date plans."

"Infrastructure is a national priority and its construction teams are tasked with short timelines and limited resources," said Jim Lynch, vice president and general manager, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Aurigo Masterworks' integration with PlanGrid will help teams remain in sync with one another to keep projects moving along schedule and within budget. Together with Aurigo, Autodesk Construction Cloud can drive productivity for construction teams and help make the most of every project dollar to deliver the infrastructure our communities need."

To learn more, visit www.aurigo.com/autodesk/connectortoPlanGrid

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. The firm caters to large, medium and small agencies with three unique product lines, Aurigo Masterworks Ultimate, Aurigo Masterworks Professional and Aurigo Essentials. Aurigo Essentials Cloud Software is designed for small and midsize cities. More about Aurigo at www.aurigo.com.

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aurigo helps over 300 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India.

Aurigo Essentials Cloud is an all-in-one construction project management software solution, built on the same powerful Aurigo Masterworks platform. Aurigo Essentials is catered to needs of Small and Mid-sized Government agencies, to help them automate their capital planning and construction lifecycle processes at a very affordable price. More about Aurigo Essentials at www.aurigo.com/essentials.

Aurigo is a registered trademark of Aurigo, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Aurigo reserves the right to alter product and service offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

Autodesk and PlanGrid are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and service offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2020 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

