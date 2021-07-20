Autodesk Terminates Acquisition Discussions with Altium

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced that it has terminated discussions to acquire Altium Limited (ASX: ALU).

"Autodesk has a long track record of disciplined strategic acquisitions," said Andrew Anagnost, CEO of Autodesk. "While we did verbally improve our initial proposal, we were unable to agree on the basis to advance discussions. We respect the leadership team at Altium and wish them the best with their business."

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

