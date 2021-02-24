Autodesk to Acquire Innovyze, Inc. for $1 Billion; Provider of Smart Water Infrastructure Modeling and Simulation Technology

Innovyze's modeling, simulation, and predictive analyses solutions enable more cost-effective and sustainably designed water distribution networks, water collection systems, water and wastewater treatment plants, and flood protection systems. Further, Innovyze's solutions centralize infrastructure asset visibility to optimize capital and operational expenses. Combining Innovyze's portfolio with the power of Autodesk's design and analysis solutions, including Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk InfraWorks, and the Autodesk Construction Cloud , offers civil engineers, water utility companies and water experts the ability to better respond to issues and to improve planning.

For 35-years, Innovyze has been building innovative software for the water industry and is trusted by approximately 3,000 customers worldwide, including utility companies in many of the most populous cities across five continents, a majority of ENR's top design firms, and leading environmental and engineering consultancies.

Today, more than two billion people lack access to safe drinking water at home, and by 2025 more than two-thirds of the world's population will reside in water-stressed areas.

"We can achieve a more sustainable planet, but we can't do it without responsibly managing our use of water and securing its future," said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. "An estimated $1.9 trillion is required to address global water infrastructure needs by 2030, and by fundamentally changing the way systems are designed, constructed, and operated, we are best positioned to overcome this challenge and realize the better world we've imagined."

"Nearly nine trillion gallons of water are lost each year worldwide due to prolonged leaks and pipe breaks, but we cannot manage or fix what we cannot see," said Amy Bunszel, Executive Vice President, AEC Design Solutions at Autodesk. "Innovyze's portfolio of operational analytics, distribution modeling, and asset management solutions provides the insight needed to identify this and other potential problems before they become a crisis."

"For thirty-five years Innovyze has been a hidden part of the daily lives of millions of people around the world, helping to deliver fresh, clean water, managing sewage and flooding in our communities, and turning wastewater into safe water," said Colby Manwaring, CEO of Innovyze. "Similarly, if you look at the built world around us, Autodesk's design DNA is found in just about every structure you see above ground and below, so it makes strategic sense to bring together our complementary organizations critical to much of the world's population. We look forward to completing the acquisition and getting to work, together."

For more information on the acquisition, please see the accompanying PDF here.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during Autodesk's first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, ending April 30, 2021.

