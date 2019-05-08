Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 Financial Results
First Quarter Net Revenues Were RMB1.61 Billion, Exceeding the High End of the Company's Guidance, Representing an Increase of 25.1% Year-over-Year
Net Income Attributable to Autohome Inc. Increased by 33.9% Year-over-Year to RMB646.3 Million
BEIJING, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights[1]
- Net Revenues in the first quarter of 2019 were RMB1,611.9 million ($240.2 million), exceeding the high end of the Company's original guidance of RMB1,585.0 million ($236.2 million).
- Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 33.9% year-over-year to RMB646.3 million ($96.3 million).
- Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 34.7% year-over-year to RMB700.6 million ($104.4 million).
|
[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For the convenience of readers, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 to RMB6.7112 on March 29, 2019 in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.
First Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights
- Mobile Traffic Leadership Continues: In March 2019, the total number of average daily unique visitors who accessed the Company's mobile websites and primary application reached 30.2 million, representing an increase of 14% compared to March 2018, further solidifying the Company's dominant position in the auto vertical sector in China.
- Newly Launched Channels and Search Product Enhanced Traffic Expansion: The Company continued to expand its content portfolio by adding new categories that cater to users' needs. Energy Vehicle and Mini Short Video channels achieved new traffic records every month. Carso, the Company's self-developed intelligent search engine, providing aggregated car-related information, also experienced rapid traffic ramp up.
Mr. Min Lu, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "We achieved a solid set of operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2019, despite the weak macro-economic conditions. Our media, leads generation and new initiatives all contributed to the strong revenue growth of 25% year-over-year. We are also excited to see the continued ramp up of our traffic with mobile DAU increased by 14% year-over-year, further solidifying our mobile leadership. All of these reflect the success of Autohome as a leading auto ecosystem supported by artificial intelligence, big data and cloud technologies, providing diverse and customized contents for users, and generating unique value for our automaker/dealer partners. We will continue enhancing our core competitiveness and business fundamentals through investments in these areas."
Mr. Jun Zou, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "We started off the year 2019 by delivering top-line growth momentum which surpassed our original guidance. We also generated consistent profitability with adjusted net income attributable to Autohome increased by 35% year-over-year through effective financial control policies, increasing operational leverage and prudent cost management. Our results validate the power of our overall offerings and execution efficiency. Looking towards the rest of 2019, we remain committed to driving growth and profitability while investing in future growth potentials."
Overview of Key Financial Results for the First Quarter 2019
Key Financial Results
|
(In RMB Millions except for per share data)
|
1Q2018
|
1Q2019
|
% Change
|
Net Revenues
|
1,288.1
|
1,611.9
|
25.1%
|
Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc.
|
482.8
|
646.3
|
33.9%
|
Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc.[2] (Non-GAAP)
|
520.0
|
700.6
|
34.7%
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share[3]
|
4.05
|
5.41
|
33.6%
|
[2] Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions. For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.
|
[3] Each ordinary share equals one ADS.
Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues in the first quarter of 2019 were RMB1,611.9 million ($240.2 million) compared to RMB1,288.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
- Media services revenues increased by 10.1% to RMB643.2 million ($95.8 million) from RMB584.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser as automakers continued to allocate a greater portion of their advertising budgets to Autohome, which provides an increasingly diversified and optimized portfolio of products.
- Leads generation services revenues increased by 20.2% to RMB734.1 million ($109.4 million) from RMB610.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in average revenue per paying dealer.
- Online marketplace and others revenues increased by 152.1% to RMB234.6 million ($35.0 million) from RMB93.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to the increased contribution from the auto-financing business and data products.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues were RMB184.5 million ($27.5 million) from RMB146.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018. In addition, cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB3.9 million ($0.6 million) during the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB1.1 million for the corresponding period of 2018.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were RMB846.1 million ($126.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB689.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was mainly due to the increases in sales and marketing expenses and product development expenses as the Company continues to invest in future growth opportunities.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB509.7 million ($76.0 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB398.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits of sales and marketing staff and offline execution expenses. Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2019 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB13.2 million ($2.0 million), compared to RMB11.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB67.8 million ($10.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB62.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2019 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB14.9 million ($2.2 million), compared to RMB12.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
- Product development expenses were RMB268.6 million ($40.0 million) in the first quarter of 2019 compared to RMB228.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits to product development staff. Product development expenses for the first quarter of 2019 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB21.2 million ($3.2 million), compared to RMB11.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Operating Profit
Operating profit increased by 25.7% to RMB657.5 million ($98.0 million) from RMB523.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Income tax expense
Income tax expense increased by 15.0% to RMB119.5 million ($17.8 million) in the first quarter of 2019, from RMB103.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily attributable to an increase in taxable income.
Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. and EPS
Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. increased by 33.9% to RMB646.3 million ($96.3 million) from RMB482.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per share/per ADS or "EPS" were RMB5.47 ($0.82) and RMB5.41($0.81), respectively, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB4.11 and RMB4.05, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2018.
Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS
Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP), defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions, increased by 34.7% to RMB700.6 million ($104.4 million) from RMB520.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB5.93 ($0.88) and RMB5.87 ($0.87), respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB4.43 and RMB4.36, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2018.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of March 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB10.48 billion ($1,561.0 million). Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2019 was RMB418.0 million ($62.3 million).
Employees
The Company had 4,295 employees as of March 31, 2019.
Business Outlook
Autohome currently expects to generate net revenues in the range of RMB2,275.0 million ($339.0 million) to RMB2,305.0 million ($343.5 million) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, representing a 21.7% to 23.3% year-over-year increase. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and its operating conditions, which are subject to change.
|
AUTOHOME INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA
|
(Amount in thousands, except per share data)
|
For three months ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2019
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Net revenues:
|
Media services
|
584,150
|
643,235
|
95,845
|
Leads generation services
|
610,830
|
734,087
|
109,382
|
Online marketplace and others
|
93,074
|
234,606
|
34,957
|
Total net revenues
|
1,288,054
|
1,611,928
|
240,184
|
Cost of revenues
|
(146,141)
|
(184,454)
|
(27,485)
|
Gross profit
|
1,141,913
|
1,427,474
|
212,699
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
(398,032)
|
(509,724)
|
(75,951)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(62,880)
|
(67,758)
|
(10,096)
|
Product development expenses
|
(228,790)
|
(268,573)
|
(40,019)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(689,702)
|
(846,055)
|
(126,066)
|
Other income, net
|
70,996
|
76,038
|
11,330
|
Operating profit
|
523,207
|
657,457
|
97,963
|
Interest income
|
64,042
|
114,221
|
17,019
|
Loss from equity method investments
|
(1,890)
|
(1,582)
|
(236)
|
Fair value change of other non-current
|
-
|
(4,026)
|
(600)
|
Income before income taxes
|
585,359
|
766,070
|
114,146
|
Income tax expense
|
(103,905)
|
(119,525)
|
(17,810)
|
Net income
|
481,454
|
646,545
|
96,336
|
Net loss/(income) attributable to
|
1,329
|
(236)
|
(35)
|
Net income attributable to Autohome
|
482,783
|
646,309
|
96,301
|
Earnings per share for ordinary shares
|
Basic
|
4.11
|
5.47
|
0.82
|
Diluted
|
4.05
|
5.41
|
0.81
|
Weighted average shares used to
|
Basic
|
117,323,795
|
118,229,887
|
118,229,887
|
Diluted
|
119,164,166
|
119,385,615
|
119,385,615
|
AUTOHOME INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS
|
(Amount in thousands, except per share data)
|
For three months ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2019
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Net income attributable to
|
482,783
|
646,309
|
96,301
|
Plus: income tax expense
|
103,905
|
119,525
|
17,810
|
Plus: depreciation of property and
|
21,263
|
25,326
|
3,774
|
Plus: amortization of intangible assets
|
2,904
|
2,917
|
435
|
EBITDA
|
610,855
|
794,077
|
118,320
|
Plus: share-based compensation
|
36,035
|
53,187
|
7,925
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
646,890
|
847,264
|
126,245
|
Net income attributable to
|
482,783
|
646,309
|
96,301
|
Plus: amortization of acquired
|
1,138
|
1,139
|
170
|
Plus: share-based compensation
|
36,035
|
53,187
|
7,925
|
Adjusted Net Income attributable
|
519,956
|
700,635
|
104,396
|
Non-GAAP Earnings per share for
|
Basic
|
4.43
|
5.93
|
0.88
|
Diluted
|
4.36
|
5.87
|
0.87
|
Weighted average shares used to
|
Basic
|
117,323,795
|
118,229,887
|
118,229,887
|
Diluted
|
119,164,166
|
119,385,615
|
119,385,615
|
AUTOHOME INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET[4]
|
(Amount in thousands, except as noted)
|
As of December 31,
|
As of March 31,
|
2018
|
2019
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
211,970
|
868,769
|
129,451
|
Short-term investments
|
9,849,488
|
9,607,613
|
1,431,579
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
2,795,835
|
2,649,263
|
394,753
|
Amounts due from related parties,
|
34,047
|
44,664
|
6,655
|
Prepaid expenses and other current
|
249,977
|
483,467
|
72,039
|
Total current assets
|
13,141,317
|
13,653,776
|
2,034,477
|
Non-current assets
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
745
|
Property and equipment, net
|
170,198
|
148,149
|
22,075
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
1,543,682
|
1,540,765
|
229,581
|
Long-term investments
|
70,979
|
69,397
|
10,340
|
Deferred tax assets
|
90,179
|
99,577
|
14,837
|
Other non-current assets
|
734,846
|
889,983
|
132,612
|
Total non-current assets
|
2,614,884
|
2,752,871
|
410,190
|
Total assets
|
15,756,201
|
16,406,647
|
2,444,667
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
2,439,948
|
2,284,155
|
340,350
|
Advance from customers
|
75,017
|
98,027
|
14,606
|
Deferred revenue
|
1,510,726
|
1,502,220
|
223,838
|
Income tax payable
|
119,210
|
157,973
|
23,539
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
19,868
|
26,867
|
4,003
|
Total current liabilities
|
4,164,769
|
4,069,242
|
606,336
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Other liabilities
|
24,068
|
60,568
|
9,025
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
455,921
|
447,079
|
66,617
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
479,989
|
507,647
|
75,642
|
Total liabilities
|
4,644,758
|
4,576,889
|
681,978
|
Equity
|
Total Autohome Inc. Shareholders'
|
11,135,278
|
11,853,357
|
1,766,205
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
(23,835)
|
(23,599)
|
(3,516)
|
Total equity
|
11,111,443
|
11,829,758
|
1,762,689
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
15,756,201
|
16,406,647
|
2,444,667
|
[4] In February 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued ASU No. 2016-02, Leases ("ASU 2016-02"). Under the new provisions, all lessees will report a right-of-use asset and a liability for the obligation to make payments for all leases with the exception of those leases with a term of 12 months or less. The Company has finalized its analysis and the most significant impact is the recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for operating lease related to office buildings and internet data center ("IDC") facilities. The Company adopted this guidance effective January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective method, with the comparative information not being restated and continues to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for those periods. As of March 31, 2019, operating lease right-of-use assets (included in other non-current assets) of RMB154.7 million (US$23.1 million), operating lease liabilities, current (included in accrued expenses and other payables and amounts due to related parties) of RMB116.7 million (US$17.4 million) and operating lease liabilities, non-current (included in other liabilities) of RMB36.5 million (US$5.4 million) was recognized on the consolidated balance sheet.
