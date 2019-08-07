Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights [1]

Net Revenues in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2,309.0 million ( $336.3 million ), exceeding the high end of the Company's original guidance of RMB2,305.0 million ( $335.8 million ).

in the second quarter of 2019 were ( ), exceeding the high end of the Company's original guidance of ( ). Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB801.9 million ( $116.8 million ), compared to RMB691.6 million for the corresponding period of 2018.

in the second quarter of 2019 ( ), compared to for the corresponding period of 2018. Mobile Traffic Leadership Continues : In June 2019, the total number of average daily active users who accessed the Company's mobile websites, primary application and mini-apps reached 37.8 million, representing an increase of 48% compared to June 2018 , and further solidifying the Company's dominant position in the auto vertical sector in China .

: In June 2019, the total number of average daily active users who accessed the Company's mobile websites, primary application and mini-apps reached 37.8 million, representing an increase of 48% compared to , and further solidifying the Company's dominant position in the auto vertical sector in . 818 Global Super Auto Show: In an effort to support OEMs and dealers and maintain long- term partnership with them, starting this August, the Company has launched various offline activities and online auto show events for car owners, auto fans and industry experts in China . In particular, the Company worked with top producers from Hunan TV to launch the first-ever auto-themed gala on August 18, 2019 (the "818 Global Super Auto Show"). By the end of July, more than 80 auto brands and over 2,400 dealers have signed up for the event.

[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For the convenience of readers, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 to RMB6.8650 on June 28, 2019 in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.

Mr. Min Lu, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "I'm pleased to report a solid quarter with total revenue managing to increase by 23.5% year-over-year, despite the continuous decline in new car sales. During the quarter, we strove to expand content offerings while continuing to improve the user experience through a major upgrade of the Autohome App. On the product front, we plan to extend our data services to serve the R&D department of OEMs, and further enable dealer partners through AI-powered new data products. With all the aforementioned progress, we are confident to continue to drive our growth and generate returns for our shareholders over the long-term."

Mr. Jun Zou, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "In the second quarter, we maintained the solid growth momentum in our core business. Our new initiatives once again picked up steam and gained positive market recognition. In response to the prolonged sales decline in the auto sector, we proactively stepped up our efforts in supporting OEMs/dealers through initiatives such as the "818 Global Super Auto Show". We believe such efforts will bode well with our strategy and benefit to the long-term relationship with our partners."

Overview of Key Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019

Key Financial Results

(In RMB Millions except for per share data) 2Q2018 2Q2019 % Change Net Revenues 1,868.9 2,309.0 23.5% Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. 691.6 801.9 15.9% Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc.[2] (Non-GAAP) 744.3 855.4 14.9% Diluted Earnings Per Share[3] 5.79 6.70 15.7%

[2] Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions. For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release. [3] Each ordinary share equals one ADS.

Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2,309.0 million ($336.3 million) compared to RMB1,868.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Media services revenues increased by 10.5% to RMB1,028.3 million ( $149.8 million ) from RMB930 .2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser as automakers continued to allocate a greater portion of their advertising budgets to Autohome, which provides an increasingly diversified and optimized product portfolio.

revenues increased by 10.5% to ( ) from .2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser as automakers continued to allocate a greater portion of their advertising budgets to Autohome, which provides an increasingly diversified and optimized product portfolio. Leads generation services revenues increased by 20.1% to RMB888 .8 million ( $129.5 million ) from RMB740.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in average revenue per paying dealer.

revenues increased by 20.1% to .8 million ( ) from in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in average revenue per paying dealer. Online marketplace and others revenues increased by 97.2% to RMB391.9 million ( $57.1 million ) from RMB198.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to the increased contribution from data products and auto-financing businesses.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues were RMB263.6 million ($38.4 million) compared to RMB208.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018. In addition, cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB4.1 million ($0.6 million) during the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB7.1 million for the corresponding period of 2018.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB1,335.3 million ($194.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB987.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was mainly due to increases in sales and marketing expenses and product development expenses, as the Company continued to invest in future growth opportunities.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB892.9 million ( $130.1 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB588.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increased offline execution expenses to support automakers and dealers. Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2019 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB12.9 million ( $1.9 million ), compared to RMB13.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

expenses were ( ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increased offline execution expenses to support automakers and dealers. Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2019 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB12.9 million ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2018. General and administrative expenses were RMB81.8 million ( $11.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB86.4 million in the corresponding period of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB15.2 million ( $2 .2 million), compared to RMB15.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

expenses were ( ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the corresponding period of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB15.2 million ( .2 million), compared to in the corresponding period of 2018. Product development expenses were RMB360.6 million ( $52.5 million ) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to RMB313.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff cost related to product development. Product development expenses for the second quarter of 2019 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB20.2 million ( $2.9 million ), compared to RMB14.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB835.3 million ($121.7million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB748.4 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense was RMB147.3 million ($21.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB145.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. and EPS

Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. was RMB801.9 million ($116.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB691.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per share/per ADS or "EPS" were RMB6.77 ($0.99) and RMB6.70 ($0.98), respectively, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB5.89 and RMB5.79, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2018.

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP), defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc., excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions, was RMB855.4 million ($124.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB744.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB7.22 ($1.05) and RMB7.15 ($1.04), respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB6.33 and RMB6.23, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB10.83 billion ($1,577.8 million). Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB372.0 million ($54.2 million).

Employees

The Company had 4,223 employees as of June 30, 2019.

Business Outlook

Autohome currently expects to generate net revenues in the range of RMB2,160.0 million ($314.6 million) to RMB2,190.0 million ($319.0 million) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, representing a 14.4% to 16.0% year-over-year increase. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and its operating conditions, which are subject to change.

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. As a transaction-centric company, Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc., Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions. We define Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. before income tax expense/(benefit), depreciation expenses of property and equipment and amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

AUTOHOME INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amount in thousands, except per share data)

















For three months ended June 30,

For six months ended June 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB RMB

US$



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net revenues:

















Media services 930,228

1,028,308

149,790

1,514,378

1,671,543

243,488 Leads generation services 739,975

888,799

129,468

1,350,805

1,622,886

236,400 Online marketplace and others 198,680

391,855

57,080

291,754

626,461

91,254 Total net revenues 1,868,883

2,308,962

336,338

3,156,937

3,920,890

571,142 Cost of revenues (208,691)

(263,630)

(38,402)

(354,832)

(448,084)

(65,271) Gross profit 1,660,192









2,802,105





505,871 2,045,332 297,936 3,472,806























Operating expenses:



















Sales and marketing expenses (588,038)









(986,070)







(892,901) (130,066) (1,402,625) (204,315) General and administrative

expenses (86,371)









(149,251)







(81,807) (11,917) (149,565) (21,787) Product development

expenses (313,121)









(541,911)







(360,603) (52,528) (629,176) (91,650) Total operating expenses (987,530)









(1,677,232)







(1,335,311) (194,511) (2,181,366) (317,752) Other income, net 75,697









146,693







125,239 18,243 201,277 29,319 Operating profit 748,359

835,260

121,668

1,271,566

1,492,717

217,438























Interest income 88,363 114,206 16,636 152,405 228,427 33,274 Loss from equity method

investments (2,314)

(89) (13) (4,204) (1,671) (243) Fair value change of other non- -

-

-

-

(4,026)

(586) current assets Income before income taxes 834,408

949,377

138,291

1,419,767

1,715,447

249,883























Income tax expense (145,054)

(147,285)

(21,454)

(248,959)

(266,810)

(38,865) Net income 689,354









1,170,808

1,448,637

211,018 802,092 116,837 Net loss/(income) attributable 2,276

(213)

(31)

3,605

(449)

(65) to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to 691,630

801,879

116,806

1,174,413

1,448,188

210,953 Autohome Inc. Earnings per share for





















ordinary share Basic 5.89

6.77

0.99

10.00

12.24

1.78 Diluted 5.79

6.70

0.98

9.85

12.12

1.77

























Weighted average shares used to compute



















earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:

























Basic 117,523,601

118,463,582

118,463,582

117,424,250

118,347,380



118,347,380 Diluted 119,396,482

119,632,344

119,632,344

119,287,838

119,494,603



119,494,603

AUTOHOME INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands, except per share data)









For three months ended June 30,

For six months ended June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)























Net income attributable to

Autohome Inc. 691,630

801,879

116,806

1,174,413

1,448,188

210,953 Plus: income tax expense 145,054

147,285

21,454

248,959

266,810

38,865 Plus: depreciation of property and

equipment 20,168

25,681

3,741

41,431

51,007

7,430 Plus: amortization of intangible

assets 2,904

2,917

425

5,808

5,834

850 EBITDA 859,756

977,762

142,426

1,470,611

1,771,839

258,098 Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 51,564

52,397

7,632

87,599

105,584

15,380 Adjusted EBITDA 911,320

1,030,159

150,058

1,558,210

1,877,423

273,478























Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. 691,630

801,879

116,806

1,174,413

1,448,188

210,953 Plus: amortization of acquired

intangible assets of Cheerbright,

China Topside and Norstar 1,138

1,139

166

2,276

2,278

332 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 51,564

52,397

7,632

87,599

105,584

15,380 Adjusted Net Income

attributable to Autohome Inc. 744,332

855,415

124,604

1,264,288

1,556,050

226,665























Non-GAAP Earnings per share for ordinary shares



















Basic 6.33

7.22

1.05

10.77

13.15

1.92 Diluted 6.23

7.15

1.04

10.60

13.02

1.90























Weighted average shares used

to compute earnings per share

attributable to common stockholders:













































Basic 117,523,601

118,463,582

118,463,582

117,424,250

118,347,380

118,347,380 Diluted 119,396,482

119,632,344

119,632,344

119,287,838

119,494,603

119,494,603





























AUTOHOME INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET[4] (Amount in thousands, except as noted)













As of December 31,

As of June 30,

2018

2019

RMB

RMB

US$

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 211,970

1,606,520

234,016 Short-term investments 9,849,488

9,224,736

1,343,734 Accounts and notes receivable, net 2,795,835

2,930,444

426,867 Amounts due from related parties, current 34,047

43,882

6,392 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 249,977

336,245

48,980 Total current assets 13,141,317

14,141,827

2,059,989 Non-current assets









Restricted cash, non-current 5,000

5,000

728 Property and equipment, net 170,198

159,627

23,252 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,543,682

1,537,849

224,013 Long-term investments 70,979

69,308

10,096 Deferred tax assets 90,179

147,565

21,495 Other non-current assets 734,846

890,428

129,705 Total non-current assets 2,614,884

2,809,777

409,289 Total assets 15,756,201

16,951,604

2,469,278











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accrued expenses and other payables 2,439,948

2,364,244

344,389 Advance from customers 75,017

90,831

13,231 Deferred revenue 1,510,726

1,086,144

158,215 Income tax payable 119,210

181,387

26,422 Amounts due to related parties 19,868

19,525

2,844 Total current liabilities 4,164,769

3,742,131

545,101 Non-current liabilities









Other liabilities 24,068

46,255

6,738 Deferred tax liabilities 455,921

452,167

65,866 Total non-current liabilities 479,989

498,422

72,604 Total liabilities 4,644,758

4,240,553

617,705











Equity









Total Autohome Inc. Shareholders'

equity 11,135,278

12,734,437

1,854,980 Noncontrolling interests (23,835)

(23,386)

(3,407) Total equity 11,111,443

12,711,051

1,851,573 Total liabilities and equity 15,756,201

16,951,604

2,469,278













[4] In February 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued ASU No. 2016-02, Leases ("ASU 2016-02"). Under the new provisions, all lessees will report a right-of-use asset and a liability for the obligation to make payments for all leases with the exception of those leases with a term of 12 months or less. The Company has finalized its analysis and the most significant impact is the recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for operating lease related to office buildings and internet data center ("IDC") facilities. The Company adopted this guidance effective January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective method, with the comparative information not being restated and continues to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for those periods. As of June 30, 2019, operating lease right-of-use assets (included in other non-current assets) of RMB124.3 million (US$18.1 million), operating lease liabilities, current (included in accrued expenses and other payables) of RMB98.5 million (US$14.4 million) and operating lease liabilities, non-current (included in other liabilities) of RMB22.2 million (US$3.2 million) was recognized on the consolidated balance sheet.

