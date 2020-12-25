Autohome Inc. to hold Extraordinary General Meeting on February 2, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. ("Autohome" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATHM), a leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders at 18th Floor Tower B, CEC Plaza, 3 Dan Ling Street, Haidian District, Beijing, The People's Republic of China on February 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (local time). Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on December 28, 2020 (Eastern Time) are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

Autohome has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Autohome's Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's website at http://ir.autohome.com.cn, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may also obtain a hard copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by writing to Anita Chen, Autohome Inc., 18th Floor Tower B, CEC Plaza, 3 Dan Ling Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100080, The People's Republic of China, or by email to [email protected].

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides original generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.

For further information, please contact:

In China:



Anita Chen

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-10-5985-7483

Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

