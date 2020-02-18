Autoinjectors Industry Report, 2020-2030: Worldwide Markets, Products, Competitive & Patent Analyses, Case Studies, Key & Emerging Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoinjectors Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of autoinjectors over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and assess potential future growth opportunities for autoinjector devices. Based on parameters, such as number of commercialized combination products, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.

In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of:



[A] usability (disposable and reusable)

[B] route of administration (subcutaneous and intramuscular)

[C] type of molecule (monoclonal antibody, peptide, protein and small molecule)

[D] therapeutic indication (anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, migraine, diabetes and other indications)

[E] key geographies ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World)

More than 40% of the US population is estimated to be suffering from some form of a chronic health condition. According to the US National Health Council, over 75% of the nation's healthcare expenditure is on the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes. The major share of expenses incurred by patients living with a chronic disorder is driven by the frequent need to medicate, which may require repeated visits to hospitals / out-patient clinics. Over time, a variety of solutions enabling self-administration of injectable drugs have been developed and introduced into the market.



In a relatively short time period, the self-injection devices market has grown into a prominent and promising segment within the pharmaceutical industry. Autoinjectors represent one such type of device that has witnessed increased adoption among patients, especially for the treatment of emergency situations, such as anaphylactic shocks. According to developers, such devices are relatively easier to use, compared to other parenteral drug delivery systems, and have integrated needle-safety features. In fact, autoinjectors have been proven to have resolved a number of injection-related tolerability issues faced by patients.



Over the years, several players have launched proprietary autoinjectors-based combination products for use across a variety of therapeutic areas. EpiPen is one of the most popular and widely recognized autoinjectors (based on historical sales data) available in the market today. Examples of other autoinjector combination products approved in 2019 include, NUCALA Autoinjector (GlaxoSmithKline), Vyleesi Autoinjector (AMAG Pharmaceuticals / Palatin Technologies), Fasenra (AstraZeneca) and Teribone (Asahi Kasei Pharma). Autoinjectors are also considered to be a potential pharmaceutical life cycle management tool; they are used by many pharmaceutical players to expand marketing exclusivity periods of proprietary drugs.



For example, lyophilized Enbrel was reformulated for delivery via the SureClick autoinjector; this granted the drug almost 11 additional years of patent protection. It is also worth highlighting that there are a number of efforts underway to improve the existing generation of autoinjectors. Incorporation of healthcare data acquisition and analysis features, addition of smart functions to deal with medication-related errors, and improved safety measures, are some of the upgrades that device developers claim to be in the process of developing. In this context, it is worth mentioning that, so far, over 4,600 patent applications have been filed for autoinjectors and affiliated products / technologies. We believe that such efforts are likely to drive growth in this market over the coming years.

In addition to other elements, the study includes:

An overview of the current market landscape of companies engaged in developing and / or manufacturing autoinjectors, providing information on the usability (disposable and reusable), type of primary drug container (cartridge, syringe and vial), volume of container, type of dose (fixed and variable), route of administration (intradermal, intramuscular and subcutaneous), actuation mechanism (automatic and manual) and feedback mechanism integrated in the device. It also provides details on the developers, highlighting their year of establishment, company size (small-sized, mid-sized and large), location of headquarters and location of manufacturing facilities

Information on companies that are developing drugs in combination with autoinjectors, featuring details on initial year of approval (for marketed products), phase of development, usability of the device, route of administration (intracavernous, intramuscular and subcutaneous), type of drug molecule (antibody, peptide, protein and small molecule), dose strength, therapeutic area and other approved dosage forms (for marketed products). In addition, the section provides details on the company, including year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters

A competitiveness analysis of various disposable and reusable autoinjectors, taking into consideration supplier power (based on year of establishment and company size) and key product specifications, such as route of administration, primary drug container used, injector actuation mechanism, type of dose and user friendliness of the product.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to autoinjectors, till August 2019 , highlighting details on key parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, issuing authority, CPC classification, emerging focus areas and leading industry players (on the basis of number of patents). It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

, highlighting details on key parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, issuing authority, CPC classification, emerging focus areas and leading industry players (on the basis of number of patents). It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis. A detailed brand positioning analysis of leading industry players (shortlisted on the basis of strength of product portfolio), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as strength and diversity of product portfolio, route of administration, actuation mechanism, geographical presence / reach and supplier power of each company.

A list of marketed drugs/therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with autoinjectors in the near future, shortlisted on the basis of an in-depth analysis that takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as route of administration, type of drug molecule, target indications, other available dosage forms (for approved drugs) and historical annual sales information (for approved drugs).

A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain who were short-listed based on their contributions (such as involvement in clinical trials and being mentioned in patent applications); it features a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in this domain.

Detailed case studies on the most commonly targeted indications, covering history of development and detailed description of the approved autoinjector products, along with their respective mechanisms of action and historical sales records; the study provides a list of all the drugs that are currently being delivered via autoinjectors.

A case study on the role of CMOs offering services for drug delivery devices; it features a list of service providers, highlighting the various types of services offered for different types of drug-delivery devices.

A SWOT analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of autoinjectors market.

Elaborate profiles of autoinjector manufacturers that have more than three devices in their respective product portfolios; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, autoinjector device specifications, collaborations, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Additionally, the report includes brief profiles of emerging players that have been established in the past decade.

Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Types of Drug Delivery Systems

3.3. Drawbacks of Conventional Parenteral Delivery Systems

3.4. Needlestick Injuries

3.4.1. Incidence and Cost Burden

3.4.2. Prevention

3.4.2.1. Government Legislation for the Prevention of Needlestick Injuries

3.5. Emerging Trend of Self-Administration

3.5.1. Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

3.5.2. Healthcare Cost Savings

3.5.3. Need for Immediate Treatment in Emergency Situations

3.5.4. Growth of Injectable Biologics Market

3.5.5. Addressing Key User Safety Requirements

3.6. Types of Self-Administration Devices

3.6.1. Prefilled Syringes

3.6.2. Pen-Injectors

3.6.3. Needle-Free Injectors

3.6.4. Autoinjectors

3.6.5. Large Volume Wearable Injectors

3.7. Overview of Autoinjectors

3.7.1. Components of Autoinjectors

3.7.2. Classification of Autoinjectors

3.7.2.1. On the Basis of Mechanism of Action

3.7.2.2. On the Basis of Usability

3.7.2.3. On the Basis of Type of Dose

3.7.3. Manufacturing / Packaging of Autoinjectors

3.7.4. Benefits of Autoinjectors

3.8. Regulatory Considerations

3.8.1. Medical Devices

3.8.2. Drug Device Combination Products

3.9. Future Perspectives



4. PRIMARY DRUG CONTAINERS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Types of Packaging

4.3. Introduction to Primary Drug Containers

4.3.1. Role of Primary Drug Containers

4.3.2. Types of Primary Drug Containers

4.3.2.1. Cartridges

4.3.2.1.1. Components of Cartridges

4.3.2.1.2. Types of Cartridges

4.3.2.1.2.1. Single Chamber Cartridge

4.3.2.1.2.2. Dual Chamber Cartridge

4.3.2.1.3. Cartridges Available in the Market

4.3.2.2. Syringes

4.3.2.2.1. Components

4.3.2.2.2. Types of Syringes

4.3.2.2.2.1. Based on Number of Chambers

4.3.2.2.2.2. Based on Type of Needle

4.3.2.2.3. Prefilled Syringe Systems Available in the Market

4.3.2.2.3.1. Glass Prefilled Syringes

4.3.2.2.3.2. Plastic Prefilled Syringes

4.3.2.3. Vials

4.3.2.3.1. Components

4.3.2.3.2. Vials Available in the Market

4.4. Comparison of Fabrication Materials



5. AUTOINJECTORS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Autoinjectors: List of Devices

5.2.1. Analysis by Usability

5.2.2. Analysis by Type of Primary Container

5.2.3. Analysis by Volume of Container

5.2.4. Analysis by Type of Dose

5.2.5. Analysis by Route of Administration

5.2.6. Analysis by Actuation Mechanism

5.2.7. Analysis by Type of Feedback Mechanism

5.3. Autoinjectors: List of Developers

5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.3.3. Analysis by Geographical Location of Headquarters

5.3.4. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities



6. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Methodology

6.3. Assumptions and Key Parameters

6.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis

6.4.1. Disposable Autoinjectors

6.4.2. Reusable Autoinjectors



7. BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS OF KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

7.1. Scope and Methodology

7.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Antares Pharma

7.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: BD

7.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

7.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: Oval Medical Technologies

7.6. Brand Positioning Matrix: SHL Medical

7.7. Brand Positioning Matrix: Ypsomed

7.8. Brand Positioning Matrix: DALI Medical Devices



8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Autoinjectors: Patent Analysis

8.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year

8.3.2. Analysis by Issuing Authority

8.3.3. Analysis by CPC Symbols

8.4. Emerging Focus Areas

8.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

8.6. Autoinjectors: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.6.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics

8.6.2. Analysis by Geography

8.7. Autoinjectors: Patent Valuation Analysis



9. THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS AVAILABLE IN AUTOINJECTORS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Autoinjector Combination Products: List of Approved Drugs

9.2.1. Analysis by Initial Year of Approval

9.2.2. Analysis by Usability

9.2.3. Analysis by Route of Administration

9.2.4. Analysis by Type of Molecule

9.2.5. Analysis by Dose Strength

9.2.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

9.2.7. Analysis by Other Approved Dosage Forms

9.3. Autoinjector Combination Products: List of Pipeline Drugs

9.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

9.3.2. Analysis by Route of Administration

9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Molecule

9.3.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

9.4. Autoinjector Combination Products: List of Developers

9.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.4.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.4.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters



10. CASE STUDY: AUTOINJECTOR-BASED COMBINATION PRODUCTS AND AFFILIATED THERAPEUTIC AREAS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Autoinjector-based Combination Products Available / Under Evaluation

10.3. Anaphylaxis

10.3.1. Overview and Epidemiology

10.3.2. Available Treatment Options: Adrenaline

10.3.2.1. Mechanism of Action

10.3.2.2. History of Development

10.3.3.3. Marketed Autoinjectors

10.3.3.3.1. Adrenaclick

10.3.3.3.2. Allerject / Auvi-Q (Formerly called e-cue)

10.3.3.3.3. Anapen

10.3.3.3.4. Emerade

10.3.3.3.5. EpiPen / EpiPen Jr

10.3.3.3.6. Jext

10.3.3.3.7. EpiPen / EpiPen Jr

10.3.3.4. Pipeline Autoinjectors

10.3.3.4.1. EpiQ

10.3.3.4.2. ANDIPen

10.3.3.4.3. MiniEpi

10.3.3.4.4. Zeneo Adrenaline

10.3.3.5. Other Dosage Forms

10.3.3.6. Historical Sales of Approved Products

10.4. Multiple Sclerosis

10.4.1. Overview and Epidemiology

10.4.2. Available Treatment Options: Interferon -1a and Interferon -1b

10.4.2.1. Mechanism of Action

10.4.2.2. History of Development

10.4.2.3. Interferon -1a Autoinjectors

10.4.2.3.1. Avonex Pen

10.4.2.3.2. PLEGRIDY Pen

10.4.2.3.3. Rebif Rebidose

10.4.2.3.4. RebiSmart

10.4.2.3.5. Rebiject II

10.4.2.3.6. ReciGen Physioject

10.4.2.4. Interferon -1b Autoinjectors

10.4.2.4.1. BETACONNECT

10.4.2.4.2. BETAJECT Comfort / Betacomfort

10.4.2.4.3. Betaject Lite

10.4.2.4.4. ExtaviJect 30G / ExtaviPro 30G

10.4.2.5. Other Marketed Autoinjectors

10.4.2.5.1. Cinnomer40 Physioject

10.4.2.5.2. CSYNC Autoinjector

10.4.2.5.3. WhisperJECT

10.4.2.5.4. Remurel Autoxon

10.4.2.6. Other Dosage Forms

10.4.2.7. Historical Sales of Approved Products

10.4.2.7.1. Interferon -1a

10.4.2.7.2. Interferon -1b

10.5. Migraine

10.5.1. Overview and Epidemiology

10.5.2. Available Treatment Options: Sumatriptan Succinate

10.5.2.1 History of Development

10.5.2.2 Marketed Autoinjectors

10.5.2.2.1. ALSUMA

10.5.2.2.2. IMITREX STATdose Pen

10.5.2.2.3. Zembrace SymTouch

10.5.2.2.4. Aimovig SureClick Autoinjector

10.5.2.2.5. Emgality Prefilled Pen

10.5.5. Other Dosage Forms

10.5.6. Historical Sales of Approved Products

10.6. Rheumatoid Arthritis

10.6.1. Overview and Epidemiology

10.6.2. Available Treatment Options

10.6.2.1 History of Development

10.6.2.2. Marketed Autoinjectors for Rheumatoid Arthritis

10.6.2.2.1. Actemra

10.6.2.2.2. CIMZIA AutoClicks Prefilled Pen

10.6.2.2.3. Enbrel SureClick

10.6.2.2.4. Hulio Prefilled Pen

10.6.2.2.5. HUMIRA Pen

10.6.2.2.6. ORENCIA ClickJect

10.6.2.2.7. OTREXUP

10.6.2.2.8. Rasuvo Autoinjector

10.6.2.2.9. SIMPONI SmartJect Autoinjector

10.6.2.2.10. KEVZARA Prefilled Pen

10.6.2.2.11. IMRALDI Prefilled Pen

10.6.4. Historical Sales of Approved Products



11. LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES FOR DELIVERY VIA AUTOINJECTORS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Marketed Drug Candidates for Delivery via Autoinjectors

11.2.1. Most Likely Drug Candidates

11.2.2. Likely Drug Candidates

11.2.3. Less Likely Drug Candidates

11.2.4. Unlikely Drug Candidates

11.3. Clinical Drug Candidates for Delivery via Autoinjectors

11.3.1. Most Likely Drug Candidates

11.3.2. Likely Drug Candidates

11.3.3. Less Likely Drug Candidates

11.3.4. Unlikely Drug Candidates



12. KEY PLAYERS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Antares Pharma

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Information

12.2.3. Product Portfolio

12.2.3.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details

12.2.3.1.1. Vibex

12.2.3.1.2. QuickShot

12.2.3.1.3. BigShot

12.2.4. Key Collaborators

12.2.4.1. Teva Pharmaceutical

12.2.4.2. Ferring Pharmaceuticals

12.2.4.3. AMAG Pharmaceuticals

12.2.4.4. JCR Pharmaceuticals

12.2.4.5. Pfizer

12.2.4.6. Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

12.2.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.3 Consort Medical (Previously Bespak)

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Financial Information

12.3.3. Technology Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.4.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details

12.3.4.1.1. Syrina

12.3.4.1.2. OTS Autoinjector

12.3.4.1.3. Viscala Autoinjector

12.3.5. Key Collaborators

12.3.5.1. Aesica Pharmaceuticals

12.3.5.2. Undisclosed Global Biopharmaceutical Company

12.3.5.3. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

12.3.6. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.4. DALI Medical Devices

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Product Portfolio

12.4.2.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details

12.4.2.1.1. SAN-L

12.4.2.1.2. SAN-P

12.4.2.1.3. SAN-DV

12.4.2.1.4. SAN-DV Pro

12.4.3. Collaborations

12.4.3.1. Elcam Medical

12.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.5. Elcam Medical (E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices)

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Product Portfolio

12.5.2.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details

12.5.2.1.1. Flexi-Q Disposable Autoinjectors

12.5.2.1.1.1. Flexi-Q PFS

12.5.2.1.1.2. Flexi-Q HV

12.5.2.1.1.3. Flexi -Q DV

12.5.2.1.2. Flexi-Q Reusable Autoinjectors

12.5.2.1.2.1. Flexi-Q mMU

12.5.2.1.2.2. Flexi-Q eMU-C / P

12.5.2.1.2.3. Flexi-Q EAI

12.5.3. Comparison of Elcam Medical Autoinjectors

12.5.4. Key Collaborators

12.5.4.1. DALI Medical Devices

12.5.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.6. Jiangsu Delfu Medical Devices

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Financial Information

12.6.3. Product Portfolio

12.6.3.1. Autoinjectors: Overview and Specifications

12.6.3.1.1. Components of Delfu Autoinjectors

12.6.3.1.2. Applications of Delfu Autoinjectors

12.6.3.1.3. Features of Delfu Autoinjectors

12.6.3.1.4. Advantages of Delfu Autoinjectors

12.6.3.1.5. Specifications of Delfu Autoinjectors

12.6.3.2. Autoinjectors: Product Details

12.6.3.2.1. YZ-II 3mL Cartridge Digital Dose Setting GF Autoinjector

12.6.3.2.2. DZ-IA 3 mL Cartridge Needle Hidden Vaccination Autoinjector

12.6.3.2.3. DZ-IA Auto Injector Pen

12.6.3.2.4. Intravitreal Anti-VEGF Injections Electric Insulin Pens

12.6.3.2.5. YZ-III Standard 3 mL Cartridge Reusable Electronic Auto Injector Pen

12.6.3.2.6. YZ-III 0.001mL Dose Increments Fully Automated Reusable Injectors

12.6.3.2.7. YZ-III 0.001 mL Dose Accuracy Auto Injector Pen

12.6.3.2.8. YZ-II 3mL* 1u Auto Injector Pen

12.6.3.2.9. YZ-V 3 mL Cartridge Replaceable Variable-dose Classic Auto Injector Pen

12.6.3.2.10. YZ-III Automatic Reusable Insulin Injection Pen

12.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.7. Oval Medical Technologies

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Product Portfolio

12.7.2.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details

12.7.2.1.1 ArQ

12.7.2.1.2 ArQ - Bios

12.7.2.1.3 ArQ - Tempo

12.7.2.1.4 ArQ - Vita

12.7.3. Key Collaborators

12.7.3.1. SOLIZE

12.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.8. Owen Mumford

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Product Portfolio

12.8.2.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details

12.8.2.1.1. Autoject Micro

12.8.2.1.2. Autoject 2

12.8.2.1.3. Autoject Mini

12.8.2.1.4. Autoject Visco

12.8.2.1.5. UniSafe Autoinjector

12.8.2.1.6. UniSafe Connected Auto-injector

12.8.3. Key Collaborators

12.8.3.1. Sanofi Aventis

12.8.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.9. SHL Group

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Product Portfolio

12.9.2.1. Two-Step Disposable Autoinjectors: Product Details

12.9.2.1.1 Amber (Pushclick Technology)

12.9.2.1.2. Molly

12.9.2.1.3. MollyRNS

12.9.2.1.4. Molly 2.25

12.9.2.1.5. Rotaject

12.9.2.1.6. Bertha

12.9.2.1.7. DAI 2

12.9.2.1.8. Maggie

12.9.2.1.9. Comparison of SHL Two-Step Autoinjectors

12.9.2.2. Three-Step Disposable Autoinjectors: Product Details

12.9.2.2.1. DAI

12.9.2.2.2. SDI-MIX+NIT (Needle Isolation Technology and Twist and Mix Mechanism)

12.9.2.2.3. VSDI+NIT

12.9.2.2.4. Comparison of SHL Three-Step Autoinjectors

12.9.2.2.5. PPI Injector (Rotaject Pressure Release Technology)

12.9.3. Key Collaborators

12.9.3.1. Schreiner MediPharm

12.9.3.2. QuiO

12.9.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.10. Union Medico

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Technology Overview

12.10.3. Product Portfolio

12.10.3.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details

12.10.3.1.1 45 Autoinjector

12.10.3.1.2 45/ S Autoinjector

12.10.3.1.3 45/ M Autoinjector

12.10.3.1.4 45/ R Autoinjector

12.10.3.1.5 Comparison of 45 Autoinjectors

12.10.3.1.6 90Autoinjector

12.10.3.1.7 90/ S Autoinjector

12.10.3.1.8 90/ M Autoinjector

12.10.3.1.9 90/ XL Autoinjector

12.10.3.1.10 SuperGrip Autoinjector

12.10.3.1.11 Exclusive Autoinjector

12.10.3.1.12 Comparison of 90 Autoinjectors

12.10.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.11. Ypsomed

12.11.1. Company Overview

12.11.2. Financial Information

12.11.3. Product Portfolio

12.11.3.1. Autoinjectors: Product details

12.11.3.1.1. YpsoMate, YpsoMate 2.25 and YpsoMate 2.25Pro

12.11.3.1.2. VarioJect

12.11.3.1.3. Comparison of Autoinjectors

12.11.4. Key Collaborators

12.11.4.1. I-SENS

12.11.4.2. Royal Philips

12.11.4.3. JDRF

12.11.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



13. EMERGING PLAYERS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. AktiVax

13.3. Amneal Pharmaceuticals

13.4. kalo

13.5. MiniEpi

13.6. Nemera

13.7. Nuance Designs

13.8. Windgap Medical

13.9. Xeris Pharmaceuticals

13.10. Zion Clinical Pharmacy



14. KOL ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Methodology

14.3. KOL Analysis: Principal Investigators / Sub-Investigators / Study Directors Involved in Clinical Trials

14.3.1. Geographical Distribution of KOLs

14.3. KOL Analysis: Patent Assignees



15. SWOT ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Strengths

15.3. Weaknesses

15.4. Opportunities

15.5. Threats

15.6. Concluding Remarks



16. CASE STUDY: MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT SERVICE PROVIDERS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Challenges Associated with Medical Device Manufacturing

16.3. Role of CMOs in Medical Device Manufacturing

16.4. Services Offered by Medical Device CMOs

16.5. Advantages Offered by Medical Device CMOs

16.6. Risks Associated with Outsourcing to CMOs

16.7. Drug Delivery Service Providers

16.8. Concluding Remarks



17. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

17.3. Global Autoinjectors Market, 2020-2030 (By Value)

17.3.1. Global Autoinjectors Market: Distribution by Usability, 2020-2030 (By Value)

17.3.2. Global Autoinjectors Market: Distribution by Route of Administration, 2020-2030 (By Value)

17.3.3. Global Autoinjectors Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule, 2020-2030 (By Value)

17.3.4. Autoinjectors Market in North America, 2020-2030 (By Value)

17.4. Global Autoinjectors Market, 2020-2030 (By Volume)

17.5. Global Autoinjectors Market for Anaphylaxis, 2020-2030 (By Value)

17.6. Global Autoinjectors Market for Anaphylaxis, 2020-2030 (By Volume)

17.7. Global Autoinjectors Market for Multiple Sclerosis, 2020-2030 (By Value)

17.8. Global Autoinjectors Market for Multiple Sclerosis, 2020-2030 (By Volume)

17.9. Global Autoinjectors Market for Rheumatoid Arthritis, 2020-2030 (By Value)

17.10. Global Autoinjectors Market for Rheumatoid Arthritis, 2020-2030 (By Volume)

17.11. Global Autoinjectors Market for Migraine, 2020-2030 (By Value)

17.12. Global Autoinjectors Market for Migraine, 2020-2030 (By Volume)

17.13. Global Autoinjectors Market for Diabetes, 2020-2030 (By Value)

17.14. Global Autoinjectors Market for Diabetes, 2020-2030 (By Volume)

17.15. Global Autoinjectors Market for Other Indications, 2020-2030 (By Value)

17.16. Global Autoinjectors Market for Other Indications, 2020-2030 (By Volume)



18. CONCLUSION

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Takeaways



19. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. DALI Medical Devices

19.2.1. Company Snapshot

19.2.2. Interview Transcript: David Daily, CEO and Co-Founder

19.3. PHC

19.4. Elcam Medical



20. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



21. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



AbbVie

AktiVax

ALK-Abell

Allergy Therapeutics

Alvogen

Alvotech

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMETEK Engineered Medical Components

Amgen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amsino

Androsystems

Antares Pharma

Apex Medical Technologies

Asahi Kasei Pharma

Ascendis Pharma

AstraZeneca

Atrion

B&A Health

Bausch Health Companies

Bayer

BD

Bespak

BIOCORP LIFE SCIENCES

Biogen

BioGene Pharmaceutical

Biomerics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cambridge Consultants

Canon Virginia

Carclo

Celltrion

ChemProtect

Chugai Pharmaceutical

CinnaGen

Cirtec Medical

Consort Medical

Contract Medical International

Creare

Crossject

Doctor Pack

Donatelle

Dr. Reddy's Laboratory

DSM

Duoject Medical Systems

EA Pharma

Eastek International

EG-GILERO

Eisai

Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

Eli Lilly

EMD Serono

Europlaz Technologies

Evergreen Research

Fabrico Medical

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Flex

Forefront Medical Technology

Fresenius Kabi

Freudenberg Medical

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics

Genentech

Gerresheimer

GlaxoSmithKline

GW Plastics

H&T Presspart

Haselmeier

Haywood Vocational Opportunities

Hoffmann-La Roche

IEC Electronics

Immunex

Integer

Interplex

Inzign

Jabil

Janssen Biotech

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu Delfu medical device

Kalo

King Pharmaceuticals

Lincoln Medical Centre

Lineage Therapeutics

Lupin

M&M Qualtech

Mack Molding

Medac Pharma

Medeca Pharma

Medicom Innovation Partner

Merck

Meridian Medical Technologies

Midwest Interventional Systems

MiniEpi

Modulus

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

NACS

Natech Plastics

Nemera

NeoTech Medical

Nexeon MedSystems

Novartis

Nuance Designs

Occam Design

Ology Bioservices

Oval Medical Technologies

Owen Mumford

P3 Medical

PA Consulting Group

Palatin Technologies

Paramit

Peridot

Pfizer

Pharma Tech

PHC Injection Device Technologies

Phillips-Medisize

Plastikon

Plexus

Polyzen

Precision Engineered Products

Precision MicroFab

Preco

Pro-Dex

Promius Pharma

Proven Process Medical Devices

Providence Enterprise

Quality Tech Services

Rafa Laboratories

RaviMed

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Riverside Medical Packaging

Roche

Rchling Medical

Samsung Bioepis

SanaVita Medical

Sandoz

Sanmina

Sanofi

Shire

SHL Group

SMC

Sovrin Plastics

Stellartech Research

SteriPack

Stevanato Group

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical

Survival Technologies

Switchback Medical

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Trend Technologies

TRICOR Systems

UCB Biopharma

Uman Pharma

Union Medico

US WorldMeds

Valtronic

VascuTech Medical

Vaupell

ViVO Smart Medical Devices

West Pharmaceutical Services

Westmed

Windgap Medical

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

YL Biologics

Ypsomed

Zenius

Zion Clinic Pharmacy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ziiga7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

