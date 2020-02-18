Autoinjectors Industry Report, 2020-2030: Worldwide Markets, Products, Competitive & Patent Analyses, Case Studies, Key & Emerging Players
Feb 18, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoinjectors Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of autoinjectors over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and assess potential future growth opportunities for autoinjector devices. Based on parameters, such as number of commercialized combination products, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.
In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of:
- [A] usability (disposable and reusable)
- [B] route of administration (subcutaneous and intramuscular)
- [C] type of molecule (monoclonal antibody, peptide, protein and small molecule)
- [D] therapeutic indication (anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, migraine, diabetes and other indications)
- [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World)
More than 40% of the US population is estimated to be suffering from some form of a chronic health condition. According to the US National Health Council, over 75% of the nation's healthcare expenditure is on the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes. The major share of expenses incurred by patients living with a chronic disorder is driven by the frequent need to medicate, which may require repeated visits to hospitals / out-patient clinics. Over time, a variety of solutions enabling self-administration of injectable drugs have been developed and introduced into the market.
In a relatively short time period, the self-injection devices market has grown into a prominent and promising segment within the pharmaceutical industry. Autoinjectors represent one such type of device that has witnessed increased adoption among patients, especially for the treatment of emergency situations, such as anaphylactic shocks. According to developers, such devices are relatively easier to use, compared to other parenteral drug delivery systems, and have integrated needle-safety features. In fact, autoinjectors have been proven to have resolved a number of injection-related tolerability issues faced by patients.
Over the years, several players have launched proprietary autoinjectors-based combination products for use across a variety of therapeutic areas. EpiPen is one of the most popular and widely recognized autoinjectors (based on historical sales data) available in the market today. Examples of other autoinjector combination products approved in 2019 include, NUCALA Autoinjector (GlaxoSmithKline), Vyleesi Autoinjector (AMAG Pharmaceuticals / Palatin Technologies), Fasenra (AstraZeneca) and Teribone (Asahi Kasei Pharma). Autoinjectors are also considered to be a potential pharmaceutical life cycle management tool; they are used by many pharmaceutical players to expand marketing exclusivity periods of proprietary drugs.
For example, lyophilized Enbrel was reformulated for delivery via the SureClick autoinjector; this granted the drug almost 11 additional years of patent protection. It is also worth highlighting that there are a number of efforts underway to improve the existing generation of autoinjectors. Incorporation of healthcare data acquisition and analysis features, addition of smart functions to deal with medication-related errors, and improved safety measures, are some of the upgrades that device developers claim to be in the process of developing. In this context, it is worth mentioning that, so far, over 4,600 patent applications have been filed for autoinjectors and affiliated products / technologies. We believe that such efforts are likely to drive growth in this market over the coming years.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
- An overview of the current market landscape of companies engaged in developing and / or manufacturing autoinjectors, providing information on the usability (disposable and reusable), type of primary drug container (cartridge, syringe and vial), volume of container, type of dose (fixed and variable), route of administration (intradermal, intramuscular and subcutaneous), actuation mechanism (automatic and manual) and feedback mechanism integrated in the device. It also provides details on the developers, highlighting their year of establishment, company size (small-sized, mid-sized and large), location of headquarters and location of manufacturing facilities
- Information on companies that are developing drugs in combination with autoinjectors, featuring details on initial year of approval (for marketed products), phase of development, usability of the device, route of administration (intracavernous, intramuscular and subcutaneous), type of drug molecule (antibody, peptide, protein and small molecule), dose strength, therapeutic area and other approved dosage forms (for marketed products). In addition, the section provides details on the company, including year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters
- A competitiveness analysis of various disposable and reusable autoinjectors, taking into consideration supplier power (based on year of establishment and company size) and key product specifications, such as route of administration, primary drug container used, injector actuation mechanism, type of dose and user friendliness of the product.
- An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to autoinjectors, till August 2019, highlighting details on key parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, issuing authority, CPC classification, emerging focus areas and leading industry players (on the basis of number of patents). It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.
- A detailed brand positioning analysis of leading industry players (shortlisted on the basis of strength of product portfolio), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as strength and diversity of product portfolio, route of administration, actuation mechanism, geographical presence / reach and supplier power of each company.
- A list of marketed drugs/therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with autoinjectors in the near future, shortlisted on the basis of an in-depth analysis that takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as route of administration, type of drug molecule, target indications, other available dosage forms (for approved drugs) and historical annual sales information (for approved drugs).
- A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain who were short-listed based on their contributions (such as involvement in clinical trials and being mentioned in patent applications); it features a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in this domain.
- Detailed case studies on the most commonly targeted indications, covering history of development and detailed description of the approved autoinjector products, along with their respective mechanisms of action and historical sales records; the study provides a list of all the drugs that are currently being delivered via autoinjectors.
- A case study on the role of CMOs offering services for drug delivery devices; it features a list of service providers, highlighting the various types of services offered for different types of drug-delivery devices.
- A SWOT analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of autoinjectors market.
- Elaborate profiles of autoinjector manufacturers that have more than three devices in their respective product portfolios; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, autoinjector device specifications, collaborations, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Additionally, the report includes brief profiles of emerging players that have been established in the past decade.
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Types of Drug Delivery Systems
3.3. Drawbacks of Conventional Parenteral Delivery Systems
3.4. Needlestick Injuries
3.4.1. Incidence and Cost Burden
3.4.2. Prevention
3.4.2.1. Government Legislation for the Prevention of Needlestick Injuries
3.5. Emerging Trend of Self-Administration
3.5.1. Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases
3.5.2. Healthcare Cost Savings
3.5.3. Need for Immediate Treatment in Emergency Situations
3.5.4. Growth of Injectable Biologics Market
3.5.5. Addressing Key User Safety Requirements
3.6. Types of Self-Administration Devices
3.6.1. Prefilled Syringes
3.6.2. Pen-Injectors
3.6.3. Needle-Free Injectors
3.6.4. Autoinjectors
3.6.5. Large Volume Wearable Injectors
3.7. Overview of Autoinjectors
3.7.1. Components of Autoinjectors
3.7.2. Classification of Autoinjectors
3.7.2.1. On the Basis of Mechanism of Action
3.7.2.2. On the Basis of Usability
3.7.2.3. On the Basis of Type of Dose
3.7.3. Manufacturing / Packaging of Autoinjectors
3.7.4. Benefits of Autoinjectors
3.8. Regulatory Considerations
3.8.1. Medical Devices
3.8.2. Drug Device Combination Products
3.9. Future Perspectives
4. PRIMARY DRUG CONTAINERS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Types of Packaging
4.3. Introduction to Primary Drug Containers
4.3.1. Role of Primary Drug Containers
4.3.2. Types of Primary Drug Containers
4.3.2.1. Cartridges
4.3.2.1.1. Components of Cartridges
4.3.2.1.2. Types of Cartridges
4.3.2.1.2.1. Single Chamber Cartridge
4.3.2.1.2.2. Dual Chamber Cartridge
4.3.2.1.3. Cartridges Available in the Market
4.3.2.2. Syringes
4.3.2.2.1. Components
4.3.2.2.2. Types of Syringes
4.3.2.2.2.1. Based on Number of Chambers
4.3.2.2.2.2. Based on Type of Needle
4.3.2.2.3. Prefilled Syringe Systems Available in the Market
4.3.2.2.3.1. Glass Prefilled Syringes
4.3.2.2.3.2. Plastic Prefilled Syringes
4.3.2.3. Vials
4.3.2.3.1. Components
4.3.2.3.2. Vials Available in the Market
4.4. Comparison of Fabrication Materials
5. AUTOINJECTORS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Autoinjectors: List of Devices
5.2.1. Analysis by Usability
5.2.2. Analysis by Type of Primary Container
5.2.3. Analysis by Volume of Container
5.2.4. Analysis by Type of Dose
5.2.5. Analysis by Route of Administration
5.2.6. Analysis by Actuation Mechanism
5.2.7. Analysis by Type of Feedback Mechanism
5.3. Autoinjectors: List of Developers
5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
5.3.3. Analysis by Geographical Location of Headquarters
5.3.4. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities
6. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Methodology
6.3. Assumptions and Key Parameters
6.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis
6.4.1. Disposable Autoinjectors
6.4.2. Reusable Autoinjectors
7. BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS OF KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS
7.1. Scope and Methodology
7.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Antares Pharma
7.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: BD
7.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Elcam Drug Delivery Devices
7.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: Oval Medical Technologies
7.6. Brand Positioning Matrix: SHL Medical
7.7. Brand Positioning Matrix: Ypsomed
7.8. Brand Positioning Matrix: DALI Medical Devices
8. PATENT ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Scope and Methodology
8.3. Autoinjectors: Patent Analysis
8.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year
8.3.2. Analysis by Issuing Authority
8.3.3. Analysis by CPC Symbols
8.4. Emerging Focus Areas
8.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents
8.6. Autoinjectors: Patent Benchmarking Analysis
8.6.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics
8.6.2. Analysis by Geography
8.7. Autoinjectors: Patent Valuation Analysis
9. THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS AVAILABLE IN AUTOINJECTORS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Autoinjector Combination Products: List of Approved Drugs
9.2.1. Analysis by Initial Year of Approval
9.2.2. Analysis by Usability
9.2.3. Analysis by Route of Administration
9.2.4. Analysis by Type of Molecule
9.2.5. Analysis by Dose Strength
9.2.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
9.2.7. Analysis by Other Approved Dosage Forms
9.3. Autoinjector Combination Products: List of Pipeline Drugs
9.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development
9.3.2. Analysis by Route of Administration
9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Molecule
9.3.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
9.4. Autoinjector Combination Products: List of Developers
9.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
9.4.2. Analysis by Company Size
9.4.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
10. CASE STUDY: AUTOINJECTOR-BASED COMBINATION PRODUCTS AND AFFILIATED THERAPEUTIC AREAS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Autoinjector-based Combination Products Available / Under Evaluation
10.3. Anaphylaxis
10.3.1. Overview and Epidemiology
10.3.2. Available Treatment Options: Adrenaline
10.3.2.1. Mechanism of Action
10.3.2.2. History of Development
10.3.3.3. Marketed Autoinjectors
10.3.3.3.1. Adrenaclick
10.3.3.3.2. Allerject / Auvi-Q (Formerly called e-cue)
10.3.3.3.3. Anapen
10.3.3.3.4. Emerade
10.3.3.3.5. EpiPen / EpiPen Jr
10.3.3.3.6. Jext
10.3.3.3.7. EpiPen / EpiPen Jr
10.3.3.4. Pipeline Autoinjectors
10.3.3.4.1. EpiQ
10.3.3.4.2. ANDIPen
10.3.3.4.3. MiniEpi
10.3.3.4.4. Zeneo Adrenaline
10.3.3.5. Other Dosage Forms
10.3.3.6. Historical Sales of Approved Products
10.4. Multiple Sclerosis
10.4.1. Overview and Epidemiology
10.4.2. Available Treatment Options: Interferon -1a and Interferon -1b
10.4.2.1. Mechanism of Action
10.4.2.2. History of Development
10.4.2.3. Interferon -1a Autoinjectors
10.4.2.3.1. Avonex Pen
10.4.2.3.2. PLEGRIDY Pen
10.4.2.3.3. Rebif Rebidose
10.4.2.3.4. RebiSmart
10.4.2.3.5. Rebiject II
10.4.2.3.6. ReciGen Physioject
10.4.2.4. Interferon -1b Autoinjectors
10.4.2.4.1. BETACONNECT
10.4.2.4.2. BETAJECT Comfort / Betacomfort
10.4.2.4.3. Betaject Lite
10.4.2.4.4. ExtaviJect 30G / ExtaviPro 30G
10.4.2.5. Other Marketed Autoinjectors
10.4.2.5.1. Cinnomer40 Physioject
10.4.2.5.2. CSYNC Autoinjector
10.4.2.5.3. WhisperJECT
10.4.2.5.4. Remurel Autoxon
10.4.2.6. Other Dosage Forms
10.4.2.7. Historical Sales of Approved Products
10.4.2.7.1. Interferon -1a
10.4.2.7.2. Interferon -1b
10.5. Migraine
10.5.1. Overview and Epidemiology
10.5.2. Available Treatment Options: Sumatriptan Succinate
10.5.2.1 History of Development
10.5.2.2 Marketed Autoinjectors
10.5.2.2.1. ALSUMA
10.5.2.2.2. IMITREX STATdose Pen
10.5.2.2.3. Zembrace SymTouch
10.5.2.2.4. Aimovig SureClick Autoinjector
10.5.2.2.5. Emgality Prefilled Pen
10.5.5. Other Dosage Forms
10.5.6. Historical Sales of Approved Products
10.6. Rheumatoid Arthritis
10.6.1. Overview and Epidemiology
10.6.2. Available Treatment Options
10.6.2.1 History of Development
10.6.2.2. Marketed Autoinjectors for Rheumatoid Arthritis
10.6.2.2.1. Actemra
10.6.2.2.2. CIMZIA AutoClicks Prefilled Pen
10.6.2.2.3. Enbrel SureClick
10.6.2.2.4. Hulio Prefilled Pen
10.6.2.2.5. HUMIRA Pen
10.6.2.2.6. ORENCIA ClickJect
10.6.2.2.7. OTREXUP
10.6.2.2.8. Rasuvo Autoinjector
10.6.2.2.9. SIMPONI SmartJect Autoinjector
10.6.2.2.10. KEVZARA Prefilled Pen
10.6.2.2.11. IMRALDI Prefilled Pen
10.6.4. Historical Sales of Approved Products
11. LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES FOR DELIVERY VIA AUTOINJECTORS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Marketed Drug Candidates for Delivery via Autoinjectors
11.2.1. Most Likely Drug Candidates
11.2.2. Likely Drug Candidates
11.2.3. Less Likely Drug Candidates
11.2.4. Unlikely Drug Candidates
11.3. Clinical Drug Candidates for Delivery via Autoinjectors
11.3.1. Most Likely Drug Candidates
11.3.2. Likely Drug Candidates
11.3.3. Less Likely Drug Candidates
11.3.4. Unlikely Drug Candidates
12. KEY PLAYERS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Antares Pharma
12.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2. Financial Information
12.2.3. Product Portfolio
12.2.3.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details
12.2.3.1.1. Vibex
12.2.3.1.2. QuickShot
12.2.3.1.3. BigShot
12.2.4. Key Collaborators
12.2.4.1. Teva Pharmaceutical
12.2.4.2. Ferring Pharmaceuticals
12.2.4.3. AMAG Pharmaceuticals
12.2.4.4. JCR Pharmaceuticals
12.2.4.5. Pfizer
12.2.4.6. Idorsia Pharmaceuticals
12.2.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.3 Consort Medical (Previously Bespak)
12.3.1. Company Overview
12.3.2. Financial Information
12.3.3. Technology Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.4.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details
12.3.4.1.1. Syrina
12.3.4.1.2. OTS Autoinjector
12.3.4.1.3. Viscala Autoinjector
12.3.5. Key Collaborators
12.3.5.1. Aesica Pharmaceuticals
12.3.5.2. Undisclosed Global Biopharmaceutical Company
12.3.5.3. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
12.3.6. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.4. DALI Medical Devices
12.4.1. Company Overview
12.4.2. Product Portfolio
12.4.2.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details
12.4.2.1.1. SAN-L
12.4.2.1.2. SAN-P
12.4.2.1.3. SAN-DV
12.4.2.1.4. SAN-DV Pro
12.4.3. Collaborations
12.4.3.1. Elcam Medical
12.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.5. Elcam Medical (E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices)
12.5.1. Company Overview
12.5.2. Product Portfolio
12.5.2.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details
12.5.2.1.1. Flexi-Q Disposable Autoinjectors
12.5.2.1.1.1. Flexi-Q PFS
12.5.2.1.1.2. Flexi-Q HV
12.5.2.1.1.3. Flexi -Q DV
12.5.2.1.2. Flexi-Q Reusable Autoinjectors
12.5.2.1.2.1. Flexi-Q mMU
12.5.2.1.2.2. Flexi-Q eMU-C / P
12.5.2.1.2.3. Flexi-Q EAI
12.5.3. Comparison of Elcam Medical Autoinjectors
12.5.4. Key Collaborators
12.5.4.1. DALI Medical Devices
12.5.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.6. Jiangsu Delfu Medical Devices
12.6.1. Company Overview
12.6.2. Financial Information
12.6.3. Product Portfolio
12.6.3.1. Autoinjectors: Overview and Specifications
12.6.3.1.1. Components of Delfu Autoinjectors
12.6.3.1.2. Applications of Delfu Autoinjectors
12.6.3.1.3. Features of Delfu Autoinjectors
12.6.3.1.4. Advantages of Delfu Autoinjectors
12.6.3.1.5. Specifications of Delfu Autoinjectors
12.6.3.2. Autoinjectors: Product Details
12.6.3.2.1. YZ-II 3mL Cartridge Digital Dose Setting GF Autoinjector
12.6.3.2.2. DZ-IA 3 mL Cartridge Needle Hidden Vaccination Autoinjector
12.6.3.2.3. DZ-IA Auto Injector Pen
12.6.3.2.4. Intravitreal Anti-VEGF Injections Electric Insulin Pens
12.6.3.2.5. YZ-III Standard 3 mL Cartridge Reusable Electronic Auto Injector Pen
12.6.3.2.6. YZ-III 0.001mL Dose Increments Fully Automated Reusable Injectors
12.6.3.2.7. YZ-III 0.001 mL Dose Accuracy Auto Injector Pen
12.6.3.2.8. YZ-II 3mL* 1u Auto Injector Pen
12.6.3.2.9. YZ-V 3 mL Cartridge Replaceable Variable-dose Classic Auto Injector Pen
12.6.3.2.10. YZ-III Automatic Reusable Insulin Injection Pen
12.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.7. Oval Medical Technologies
12.7.1. Company Overview
12.7.2. Product Portfolio
12.7.2.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details
12.7.2.1.1 ArQ
12.7.2.1.2 ArQ - Bios
12.7.2.1.3 ArQ - Tempo
12.7.2.1.4 ArQ - Vita
12.7.3. Key Collaborators
12.7.3.1. SOLIZE
12.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.8. Owen Mumford
12.8.1. Company Overview
12.8.2. Product Portfolio
12.8.2.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details
12.8.2.1.1. Autoject Micro
12.8.2.1.2. Autoject 2
12.8.2.1.3. Autoject Mini
12.8.2.1.4. Autoject Visco
12.8.2.1.5. UniSafe Autoinjector
12.8.2.1.6. UniSafe Connected Auto-injector
12.8.3. Key Collaborators
12.8.3.1. Sanofi Aventis
12.8.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.9. SHL Group
12.9.1. Company Overview
12.9.2. Product Portfolio
12.9.2.1. Two-Step Disposable Autoinjectors: Product Details
12.9.2.1.1 Amber (Pushclick Technology)
12.9.2.1.2. Molly
12.9.2.1.3. MollyRNS
12.9.2.1.4. Molly 2.25
12.9.2.1.5. Rotaject
12.9.2.1.6. Bertha
12.9.2.1.7. DAI 2
12.9.2.1.8. Maggie
12.9.2.1.9. Comparison of SHL Two-Step Autoinjectors
12.9.2.2. Three-Step Disposable Autoinjectors: Product Details
12.9.2.2.1. DAI
12.9.2.2.2. SDI-MIX+NIT (Needle Isolation Technology and Twist and Mix Mechanism)
12.9.2.2.3. VSDI+NIT
12.9.2.2.4. Comparison of SHL Three-Step Autoinjectors
12.9.2.2.5. PPI Injector (Rotaject Pressure Release Technology)
12.9.3. Key Collaborators
12.9.3.1. Schreiner MediPharm
12.9.3.2. QuiO
12.9.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.10. Union Medico
12.10.1. Company Overview
12.10.2. Technology Overview
12.10.3. Product Portfolio
12.10.3.1. Autoinjectors: Product Details
12.10.3.1.1 45 Autoinjector
12.10.3.1.2 45/ S Autoinjector
12.10.3.1.3 45/ M Autoinjector
12.10.3.1.4 45/ R Autoinjector
12.10.3.1.5 Comparison of 45 Autoinjectors
12.10.3.1.6 90Autoinjector
12.10.3.1.7 90/ S Autoinjector
12.10.3.1.8 90/ M Autoinjector
12.10.3.1.9 90/ XL Autoinjector
12.10.3.1.10 SuperGrip Autoinjector
12.10.3.1.11 Exclusive Autoinjector
12.10.3.1.12 Comparison of 90 Autoinjectors
12.10.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.11. Ypsomed
12.11.1. Company Overview
12.11.2. Financial Information
12.11.3. Product Portfolio
12.11.3.1. Autoinjectors: Product details
12.11.3.1.1. YpsoMate, YpsoMate 2.25 and YpsoMate 2.25Pro
12.11.3.1.2. VarioJect
12.11.3.1.3. Comparison of Autoinjectors
12.11.4. Key Collaborators
12.11.4.1. I-SENS
12.11.4.2. Royal Philips
12.11.4.3. JDRF
12.11.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
13. EMERGING PLAYERS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. AktiVax
13.3. Amneal Pharmaceuticals
13.4. kalo
13.5. MiniEpi
13.6. Nemera
13.7. Nuance Designs
13.8. Windgap Medical
13.9. Xeris Pharmaceuticals
13.10. Zion Clinical Pharmacy
14. KOL ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Methodology
14.3. KOL Analysis: Principal Investigators / Sub-Investigators / Study Directors Involved in Clinical Trials
14.3.1. Geographical Distribution of KOLs
14.3. KOL Analysis: Patent Assignees
15. SWOT ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Strengths
15.3. Weaknesses
15.4. Opportunities
15.5. Threats
15.6. Concluding Remarks
16. CASE STUDY: MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT SERVICE PROVIDERS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Challenges Associated with Medical Device Manufacturing
16.3. Role of CMOs in Medical Device Manufacturing
16.4. Services Offered by Medical Device CMOs
16.5. Advantages Offered by Medical Device CMOs
16.6. Risks Associated with Outsourcing to CMOs
16.7. Drug Delivery Service Providers
16.8. Concluding Remarks
17. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
17.3. Global Autoinjectors Market, 2020-2030 (By Value)
17.3.1. Global Autoinjectors Market: Distribution by Usability, 2020-2030 (By Value)
17.3.2. Global Autoinjectors Market: Distribution by Route of Administration, 2020-2030 (By Value)
17.3.3. Global Autoinjectors Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule, 2020-2030 (By Value)
17.3.4. Autoinjectors Market in North America, 2020-2030 (By Value)
17.4. Global Autoinjectors Market, 2020-2030 (By Volume)
17.5. Global Autoinjectors Market for Anaphylaxis, 2020-2030 (By Value)
17.6. Global Autoinjectors Market for Anaphylaxis, 2020-2030 (By Volume)
17.7. Global Autoinjectors Market for Multiple Sclerosis, 2020-2030 (By Value)
17.8. Global Autoinjectors Market for Multiple Sclerosis, 2020-2030 (By Volume)
17.9. Global Autoinjectors Market for Rheumatoid Arthritis, 2020-2030 (By Value)
17.10. Global Autoinjectors Market for Rheumatoid Arthritis, 2020-2030 (By Volume)
17.11. Global Autoinjectors Market for Migraine, 2020-2030 (By Value)
17.12. Global Autoinjectors Market for Migraine, 2020-2030 (By Volume)
17.13. Global Autoinjectors Market for Diabetes, 2020-2030 (By Value)
17.14. Global Autoinjectors Market for Diabetes, 2020-2030 (By Volume)
17.15. Global Autoinjectors Market for Other Indications, 2020-2030 (By Value)
17.16. Global Autoinjectors Market for Other Indications, 2020-2030 (By Volume)
18. CONCLUSION
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Takeaways
19. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. DALI Medical Devices
19.2.1. Company Snapshot
19.2.2. Interview Transcript: David Daily, CEO and Co-Founder
19.3. PHC
19.4. Elcam Medical
20. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
21. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
- AbbVie
- AktiVax
- ALK-Abell
- Allergy Therapeutics
- Alvogen
- Alvotech
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals
- AMETEK Engineered Medical Components
- Amgen
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Amsino
- Androsystems
- Antares Pharma
- Apex Medical Technologies
- Asahi Kasei Pharma
- Ascendis Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Atrion
- B&A Health
- Bausch Health Companies
- Bayer
- BD
- Bespak
- BIOCORP LIFE SCIENCES
- Biogen
- BioGene Pharmaceutical
- Biomerics
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cambridge Consultants
- Canon Virginia
- Carclo
- Celltrion
- ChemProtect
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- CinnaGen
- Cirtec Medical
- Consort Medical
- Contract Medical International
- Creare
- Crossject
- Doctor Pack
- Donatelle
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratory
- DSM
- Duoject Medical Systems
- EA Pharma
- Eastek International
- EG-GILERO
- Eisai
- Elcam Drug Delivery Devices
- Eli Lilly
- EMD Serono
- Europlaz Technologies
- Evergreen Research
- Fabrico Medical
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Flex
- Forefront Medical Technology
- Fresenius Kabi
- Freudenberg Medical
- Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
- Genentech
- Gerresheimer
- GlaxoSmithKline
- GW Plastics
- H&T Presspart
- Haselmeier
- Haywood Vocational Opportunities
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- IEC Electronics
- Immunex
- Integer
- Interplex
- Inzign
- Jabil
- Janssen Biotech
- JCR Pharmaceuticals
- Jiangsu Delfu medical device
- Kalo
- King Pharmaceuticals
- Lincoln Medical Centre
- Lineage Therapeutics
- Lupin
- M&M Qualtech
- Mack Molding
- Medac Pharma
- Medeca Pharma
- Medicom Innovation Partner
- Merck
- Meridian Medical Technologies
- Midwest Interventional Systems
- MiniEpi
- Modulus
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals
- Mylan
- NACS
- Natech Plastics
- Nemera
- NeoTech Medical
- Nexeon MedSystems
- Novartis
- Nuance Designs
- Occam Design
- Ology Bioservices
- Oval Medical Technologies
- Owen Mumford
- P3 Medical
- PA Consulting Group
- Palatin Technologies
- Paramit
- Peridot
- Pfizer
- Pharma Tech
- PHC Injection Device Technologies
- Phillips-Medisize
- Plastikon
- Plexus
- Polyzen
- Precision Engineered Products
- Precision MicroFab
- Preco
- Pro-Dex
- Promius Pharma
- Proven Process Medical Devices
- Providence Enterprise
- Quality Tech Services
- Rafa Laboratories
- RaviMed
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Riverside Medical Packaging
- Roche
- Rchling Medical
- Samsung Bioepis
- SanaVita Medical
- Sandoz
- Sanmina
- Sanofi
- Shire
- SHL Group
- SMC
- Sovrin Plastics
- Stellartech Research
- SteriPack
- Stevanato Group
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Survival Technologies
- Switchback Medical
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Trelleborg Sealing Solutions
- Trend Technologies
- TRICOR Systems
- UCB Biopharma
- Uman Pharma
- Union Medico
- US WorldMeds
- Valtronic
- VascuTech Medical
- Vaupell
- ViVO Smart Medical Devices
- West Pharmaceutical Services
- Westmed
- Windgap Medical
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals
- YL Biologics
- Ypsomed
- Zenius
- Zion Clinic Pharmacy
