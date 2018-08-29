Autoinjectors Markets, 2026
The number of drugs available in prefilled syringes as a percentage of all injectable drugs continues to grow. So too does the number of injectable drugs indicated for chronic conditions and self-administration. But suppliers of autoinjectors face several challenges as the market evolves and matures.
Continued interest in plastic prefilled syringes will require non-brand specific injector manufacturers to validate that their devices function consistently and safely over the range of these emerging PFS devices - devices with rigidity, barrel lubricity and flexural properties that differ not insignificantly from type 1 glass.
They will have to compete - in some cases head-on - with prefilled syringe suppliers, who are increasingly incorporating autoinjector-like ease-of-use features into their PFS designs to differentiate their product lines and in some cases to meet their pharma customer requirements for product-specific syringe designs.
What You Will Learn
- What autoinjectors can be paired with prefilled syringes for injectable drug delivery; what are the key market segments, market dynamics and market demographics?
- What are the therapeutic demand drivers and commercial devices in key product segments?
- What are the design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues?
- How big is the market? How is it growing? What will it look like in 2026?
- Who are the leading injectable drug and device participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations?
- What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on autoinjector commercialization and market access?
- What is the impact of wirelessly connected autoinjectors on patient care and market growth?
- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for autoinjectors?
Report Value Matrix
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. The Market Opportunity
- Delivery Market Dynamics
- The Economics of Injectable Drugs
- What's Driving the Growth in Autoinjectors?
- Prefilled Syringes Proliferating
- The Trend toward Self-Administration
- Shifting Demographics
- Innovation in Disposable Device Designs
- Therapeutic Demand Drivers
- Competitive Landscape
- Risk Factors
3. Autoinjectors - Commercial Devices
- Manual Injection Autoinjectors
- Automated Injection Autoinjectors
- Reusable Autoinjectors
- Disposable Autoinjectors
- Variable Dose Autoinjectors
- Product Specific Autoinjectors
4. Autoinjector Device Design Factors
- Material Selection Issues
- Part Counts and Device Cost
- Safety Features
- Needle Shielding
- Needle Insertion Depth
- Failsafe Activation
- Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation
- Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
- Human Engineering/Ergonomics
5. Autoinjector Drug Delivery - Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis
- Anticoagulants
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Psoriasis
- Emergency Medicine
- Hepatitis
- Hematopoietics
- Hormones
- Reproductive Health
6. Market Factors
- Regulatory Issues
- Device Branding
- Patient Compliance and Ease of Use
- Healthcare Economics
7 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k5mtfv/autoinjectors?w=5
