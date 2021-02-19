Autoliv announces Annual Stockholders Meeting and publishes Annual and Sustainability Reports for 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, will host a virtual-only Annual Stockholder Meeting on May 12, 2021 and has today filed its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Annual Stockholders Meeting

The 2021 Annual Stockholders Meeting of Autoliv, Inc. shall be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. To support the health and well-being of our employees, stockholders, and our community, our board of directors has decided that the meeting will be virtual, via webcast, format only.

The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on March 15, 2021 as the record date for the Annual Stockholders Meeting. All stockholders of record as of the close of business on that date are entitled to vote at the Annual Stockholders Meeting. Notice of the 2021 Annual Stockholders Meeting will be delivered to the holders of record in late March.

More information on the Annual Stockholders Meeting can be found in Autoliv's proxy statement, which will be available to stockholders in March 2021.

Annual Report and Sustainability Report

The Form 10-K is available at the SEC Edgar website: www.sec.gov and on Autoliv's corporate website autoliv.com, where you also find the 2020 Sustainability Report.

Inquiries:

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24



About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. In 2020, our products saved 33,000 lives and prevented ten times as many severe injuries.

Our more than 68,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2020 amounted to US $ 7,447 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

