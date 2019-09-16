Autoliv Research Advisory Board Strengthens Insights in Biomechanics, Epidemiology and Public Health

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, strengthens its insights in biomechanics, epidemiology and public health as John Bolte IV and Maria Segui-Gomez join the Autoliv Research Advisory Board.

John Bolte IV is Professor at The Ohio State University and Director of the Injury Biomechanics Research Center (IBRC). He is an expert in experimental analysis of human injury tolerance and mechanisms under different loading conditions and an acknowledged expert in the field of biomechanics. The IBRC is a multidisciplinary research center dedicated to investigating relationships between human injury and physical mechanical properties. Special interest is focused on studying occupant safety, with an emphasis on underrepresented and high-risk populations such as pediatrics and elderly persons.

Maria Segui-Gomez is an acknowledged expert in the field of epidemiology and public health. She is full Professor in Public Health in Spain while holding visitor professorships in the US as Adjunct Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University, School of Public Health, and as Visiting Professor at University of Virginia School of Medicine. She is an international consultant with attention to safe and sustainable mobility. Her research focuses on injury information systems, injury indicators, injury outcome (measures), benefits and economic evaluation of interventions, in particular on motor vehicle related injuries. Her research agenda has led to the establishment of the European Center for Injury Prevention. She has previously served as Director General for Traffic at the Ministry of Interior of Spain.

"We are very pleased to welcome John Bolte IV and Maria Segui-Gomez to the Autoliv Research Advisory Board. This will bring valuable insights in biomechanics, epidemiology and public health, research fields that are central for the development of automotive safety solutions that will be saving more lives and preventing severe injuries in the future," says Cecilia Sunnevång, VP Autoliv Research.

In the Autoliv Research Advisory Board, distinguished members are exchanging ideas, theories and insights from their respective fields on an ongoing basis. This results in academic progress as well as in new sophisticated products and strategies for the automotive safety market. For instance, the idea that morphed into the ground-breaking innovations of side airbags and inflatable curtains was a direct result of an idea sprung from a meeting of Autoliv's very first Advisory Board, back in 1984. The board consists of eight members with deep insights in technical development and research, ranging from biomechanics to autonomous driving.

The Autoliv Research Advisory Board consists of:

- John Bolte IV – Professor at The Ohio State University and Director of the Injury Biomechanics Research Center (IBRC).

- Maria Segui-Gomez – Full Professor in Public Health in Spain, Adjunct Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University, School of Public Health. Visiting Professor at University of Virginia School of Medicine. MD, MPH, MSc and ScD graduate from both University of Barcelona School of Medicine (1991 & 1993) and the Harvard University School of Public Health (1995 & 1999).

- Tomiji Sugimoto – formerly Vice President of the automotive technology research division at Honda R&D Americas and Executive Chief Engineer at Honda Automotive R&D Center, and recognized Fellow by SAE International.

- Jan Olsson – MSc Mechanical Engineering. Vice President Engineering (1997-2005) and Research (2005-2014), Autoliv. Chairman for the program Traffic Safety and Autonomous Vehicles, at FFI. Strategic vehicle research and innovation (FFI) is a partnership program run jointly by the Swedish state and Swedish automotive industry. The program finances research, innovation and development related to the environment and safety.

- Mikael Bratt – President and CEO of Autoliv.

- Jordi Lombarte – Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Autoliv.

- Cecilia Sunnevång – Vice President Research, Autoliv.

- Scott Dershem – Vice President Development, Autoliv.

Inquiries:

Media: Stina Thorman, Corporate Communications, Tel +46-(0)-8-587-206-50

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Investor Relations, Tel +46-(0)-8-587-206-71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Investor Relations, Tel +46-(0)-8-587-206-14

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries.

Our close to 67,000 employees in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 19 test tracks. Sales in 2018 amounted to US $ 8,678 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/autoliv-research-advisory-board-strengthens-insights-in-biomechanics--epidemiology-and-public-health,c2905995

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/2905995/1106641.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/autoliv/i/maria-segui-gomez,c2683193 Maria Segui Gomez https://news.cision.com/autoliv/i/john-bolte-iv,c2683194 John Bolte IV

SOURCE Autoliv