Autolus Therapeutics Submits Fiscal Year 2018 Form 20-F

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 2018 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be found on Autolus' investor relations website at https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/financial-information/sec-filings.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com

