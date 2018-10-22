AutoManager Adds Carfax Shop Tools To DeskManager DMS

CANOGA PARK, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoManager has enhanced its DeskManager dealer management system (DMS) so that shop technicians have integrated access to Carfax information. Used car dealerships participating in the myCarfax Service Shop program can use shop-dedicated Carfax tools within DeskManager to see vehicle-specific details and prior maintenance work reported. Having this information helps shop managers and technicians more accurately assess maintenance needs, reduce parts-ordering errors, and increase ticket averages.

"I'm pleased that through our strategic partnership with Carfax, our service shop dealers can access vehicle history and specs, by just entering the vehicle's license plate," said Kami Tafreshi, CEO of AutoManager. "This functionality not only saves time, but also gives our dealers a huge amount of historical information regarding the vehicle – that was not available to them before – for free."

"We can check the service history of our customers, tell them what they need, and the best part is that this info is coming from Carfax," said Atsushi Suzuki, CEO of Eco Drive Auto Sales and Leasing, Inc. in Torrance, Calif.

DeskManager users also can register customers with the free myCarfax service, alerting those customers when it's time to return for their next service visit and when new recalls are issued. The one-click registration button automatically designates the dealership in myCarfax as the customer's favorite service location, helping to increase customer loyalty and retention. In addition, nearly 900,000 customer reviews help drive new business to participating myCarfax Service Shops.

"Dealerships that successfully build relationships with customers often see greater loyalty and retention in service and sales," said Vern Poyner, general manager at Carfax. "The myCarfax Service Shop program and myCarfax app helps foster those relationships, bringing repeat and more frequent business to participating dealers."

