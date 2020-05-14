Automate and Customize Wallpaper with Canon’s Colorado UVgel Wallpaper Factory

The UVgel Wallpaper Factory is a fully modular workflow solution, which consists of a motorized Fotoba Jumbo Roll media loader (JRL) connected to the front of a Colorado series printer to help customers automatically cut flexible media into custom sizes and lengths. For an added convenience, with the embedded taping unit, print jobs can be as simple as "print, cut, rewind, and tape," allowing wallpaper rolls to be available for quick delivery. For regular print jobs, the two media drawers of the Colorado remain accessible.

The high-volume media feeder, in concert with the productive Colorado printer, delivers optimum production throughput. Automated and unattended, from media input straight to finished output, this solution helps eliminate manual operation as customers can rely on the UVgel Wallpaper Factory towards achieving full automation, to boost print volumes and maximize profits. Additionally, this solution can be integrated into a user's existing workflow as a result of the Colorado's open interface structure, which provides users the option to choose input and output solutions from different suppliers.

As dimensional stability and color consistency are critical in wallpaper production, UVgel technology offers optimal control of dot gain and delivers brilliant color consistency print after print -- even across multiple printers and at different times, which can be beneficial for those producing large volumes of multi-panel wallcoverings. The Colorado's UVgel inks do not require heat to dry, eliminating room for media distortion and resulting in a high-quality finished product. Reprint orders with guaranteed color consistency, an essential in the digital wallpaper printing market, are also now made simpler due to UVgel technology.

Colorado 1650 UVgel 460 inks are odorless and certified GREENGUARD Gold by AgBB, and Type II by ASTM, allowing them to be safe to use indoors. With the Colorado 1650's unique FLXfinish technology, customers can offer customized wallpaper with a velvety matte finish to stand out from the competition and fuel growth.

"We are excited to offer this convenient package to our customers, to help them utilize UVgel technology to explore new growth opportunities in the interior décor market," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "The UVgel Wallpaper Factory is a highly automated workflow solution that enables our customers to print exceptional quality wallpaper in quicker turnaround times, as well as expand their offering in high-volume digital wallpaper manufacturing."

Find out more about Canon Solutions America, Inc.'s offerings in the interior décor market here: https://www.csa.canon.com/internet/portal/us/csa/products/large-format/colorado-uvgel-printers

To receive additional information about the UVgel Wallpaper Factory, please contact your local Canon Solutions America, Inc. representative, or send your request through our website: https://csa.canon.com/internet/portal/us/csa/contactus

