AutoMate Label Solutions, LLC Acquires Assets of Diverse Label Printing

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoMate Label Solutions, LLC (AMLS) has purchased the assets of Diverse Label Printing, Burlington, NC, as part of its bankruptcy proceedings. This acquisition ensures that Diverse Label Printing customers will continue to receive the highest level of service with uninterrupted delivery in the areas of label printing and automation.

Ashley Mate, AutoMate Label Solutions' CEO, has 25 years' experience in register tape converting, printing and rewinding and is the current COO of RTUI, the leader in US and Canadian register tape and shopping cart advertising. Ashley Mate stated, "This acquisition will reinforce the foundation created by Diverse Label Printing's history. Built on the strength of its employees, AutoMate looks forward to continuing its relationships with current customers as well as expanding both the customer base and product line." A strategic partner with RTUI, AutoMate will be uniquely positioned to expand the services and value offered to their Consumer Packaged Goods and Grocery Stores, including Frito Lay, Kroger, Albertsons, AHOLD & HEB.

AutoMate Label Solutions, LLC, is also pleased to announce that Terry Herndon will continue as the plant manager for the label division and Michelle Harrelson will be promoted to run customer service, continuing her five-year tenure. Eric Shafer, Automate CTO, will be heading the Automation division. Eric has 25 years' experience in technology including embedded operating systems and manufacturing.

AutoMate Label Solutions will maintain headquarters in Houston, TX and continue manufacturing in Burlington, NC.

Contact: Michelle Harrelson

Phone: 336-222-8228

Email: michelle.harrelson@diverselabel.com

SOURCE AutoMate Label Solutions, LLC

