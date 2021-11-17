Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Size Worth $2.94 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is expected to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Market players are making significant investments to introduce an automated process system as a viable strategy to accelerate their cell therapy product development process, thereby driving market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The cell expansion workflow segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of the global market in 2020. An increasing focus on achieving high output yield has resulted in the high revenue share of the segment

The cell separation workflow segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increasing number of stem cell therapy R&D programs

Automated apheresis and cryopreservation workflow are also expected to register considerable growth rates over the forecast period due to the growing emphasis on preservation and sorting for cell therapies

The non-stem cellular therapies segment dominated the market in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. The success of CAR T therapies is one of the major driving forces of this segment

The pre-commercial/R&D scale segment captured the maximum revenue share in 2020 due to the increased number of research and innovation activities for new drug & therapy developments

North America emerged as the highest revenue-generating region in 2020 owing to the presence of a large number of approved therapies in the region influencing the market players to invest in more R&D programs

Companies are undertaking strategic initiatives, such as partnerships and collaborations, to gain higher market shares. For instance, in January 2021 , Fresenius Kabiformed a joint venture with Bio-Techne to launch ScaleReady, to develop a scalable and versatile therapy manufacturing platform

The expansion of GMP manufacturing facilities further supports the implementation of automated processes for commercial operations. In addition, the wide application scope of single-use disposable tubing sets and bags also facilitates automated processing of therapy R&D. Moreover, key entities are undertaking strategies for effective implementation of automation technology in manufacturing labs resulting in lucrative revenue growth.

The rapid growth in the cases of COVID-19 is anticipated to play a vital role in the market growth. The pandemic has led to an increased focus on automation technologies. Moreover, the companies emphasized raising funds with an aim to develop advanced therapies and regenerative medicines to fight against COVID-19. Industry players are also concentrating on the development of new therapies, such as stem cell therapy, natural killer cell therapy, exosomes, and others.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market on the basis of workflow, type, scale, and region:

Automated & Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Separation



Expansion



Apheresis



Fill-Finish



Cryopreservation



Others

Automated & Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Stem Cell Therapy



Non-stem Cell Therapy

Automated & Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Pre-commercial/R&D Scale



Commercial Scale

Automated & Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market

MiltenyiBiotec

Lonza

Sartorius AG

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

Cellares Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Cytiva (Danaher Corp.)

BioSpherix, Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

