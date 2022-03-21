Automated Barriers And Bollards Market size to grow by USD 271.48 Mn at 3.57% CAGR from 2021 to 2026 | Technavio

Factors such as increasing adoption of automatic tolling systems, investments in road and highway infrastructure projects, and the increase in residential and commercial constructions will drive the growth of the automated barriers and bollards market. However, high costs associated with the deployment and maintenance of automated barriers and bollards might hamper the market growth.

The smart operation of automated barriers and bollards via IoT and cloud will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the increasing cybersecurity concerns are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Some of the companies covered in this report are ATG Access Ltd., Auto Entry Systems, Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., BGI BARRIERS, CAME URBACO SA, FAAC Spa, Frontier Pitts Ltd., Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd., La Barriere Automatique, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd., Nice SpA, Omnitec Group, Peak Rock Capital LLC, Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH, Quiko Italy, RIB Srl, and Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automated barriers and bollards market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market is segmented as below:

Product

Boom Barriers



Bollards

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated barriers and bollards market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated barriers and bollards market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated barriers and bollards market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated barriers and bollards market vendors

Automated Barriers And Bollards Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.57% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 271.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.85 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Italy, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ATG Access Ltd., Auto Entry Systems, Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., BGI BARRIERS, CAME URBACO SA, FAAC Spa, Frontier Pitts Ltd., Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd., La Barriere Automatique, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd., Nice SpA, Omnitec Group, Peak Rock Capital LLC, Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH, Quiko Italy, RIB srl, and Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Boom barriers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Boom barriers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Boom barriers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Boom barriers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Boom barriers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Bollards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Bollards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Bollards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Bollards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bollards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Automatic Systems

Exhibit 89: Automatic Systems - Overview



Exhibit 90: Automatic Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Automatic Systems - Key offerings

10.4 Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 CAME URBACO SA

Exhibit 95: CAME URBACO SA - Overview



Exhibit 96: CAME URBACO SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: CAME URBACO SA - Key offerings

10.6 Frontier Pitts Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Frontier Pitts Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Frontier Pitts Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Frontier Pitts Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 La Barriere Automatique

Exhibit 104: La Barriere Automatique - Overview



Exhibit 105: La Barriere Automatique - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: La Barriere Automatique - Key offerings

10.9 Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Nice SpA

Exhibit 110: Nice SpA - Overview



Exhibit 111: Nice SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Nice SpA - Key offerings

10.11 Omnitec Group

Exhibit 113: Omnitec Group - Overview



Exhibit 114: Omnitec Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Omnitec Group - Key offerings

10.12 RIB srl

Exhibit 116: RIB srl - Overview



Exhibit 117: RIB srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: RIB srl - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

