Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% by 2026 | Driven by Increasing Demand for Breast Imaging Products Owing to the Growing Prevalence of Breast Cancer Cases| Technavio

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market report covers the following areas:

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for breast imaging products owing to the growing prevalence of breast cancer cases is one of the key drivers supporting the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth. The number of people with breast cancer is constantly increasing. Factors such as family history, age, obesity, breast density, high alcohol consumption, exposure to estrogen, radiation therapy, and hormone replacement therapy treatments increase the number of breast cancer cases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, and there were 685,000 deaths due to breast cancer globally. Therefore, with the growing incidences of breast cancer, the demand for ABUS is expected to increase during the forecast period.

However, software corruption in ultrasound machines is one of the factors hindering the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth. The main reason behind software corruption is the improper shutdown of the machine after operating it. Many users are impatient, and instead of waiting for the system to switch off, they directly shut down by switching off the main power. Thus, the software gets corrupted due to the abrupt shutdown. Such failures increase the maintenance and repair costs of ABUS. Such high costs will limit the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, challenges, and upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Diagnostic Centers



Hospitals And Clinics

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market share growth by the diagnostic center's segment will be significant for revenue generation. Diagnostic centers are equipped with different types of instruments, which can be used for medical imaging. These centers have specialists who, through the screening of the body, draw conclusions about the medical condition of a patient. Some of the major diagnostic methods used in diagnostic centers are X-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRI. Therefore, these centers are one of the growing end-users of ABUS. Moreover, companies are providing their products to different diagnostic centers to increase the adoption of their offerings. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

will be significant for revenue generation. Diagnostic centers are equipped with different types of instruments, which can be used for medical imaging. These centers have specialists who, through the screening of the body, draw conclusions about the medical condition of a patient. Some of the major diagnostic methods used in diagnostic centers are X-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRI. Therefore, these centers are one of the growing end-users of ABUS. Moreover, companies are providing their products to different diagnostic centers to increase the adoption of their offerings. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW. The growing number of cancer-specialized hospitals and clinics will facilitate the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more information on the segmentation - Download a free sample now!

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market vendors

Related Reports:

The acoustic hailing devices market share is expected to increase by USD 33.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 33.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04%. The ortho pediatric devices market share is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%. Download a free sample now!

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 669.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.23 Performing market contribution North America at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Siemens AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Blessing System, Canon Inc., CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., iVu Imaging Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, MetriTrack Inc., QT Imaging Inc., QView Medical Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., SonoCine Inc., SuperSonic Imagine SA, and General Electric Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd.

Exhibit 85: CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 88: Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 91: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 92: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 94: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 iVu Imaging Corp.

Exhibit 96: iVu Imaging Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: iVu Imaging Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: iVu Imaging Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 99: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 100: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 102: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.8 QT Imaging Inc.

Exhibit 104: QT Imaging Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: QT Imaging Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: QT Imaging Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 QView Medical Inc.

Exhibit 107: QView Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: QView Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: QView Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 113: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 114: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 116: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 SonoCine Inc.

Exhibit 118: SonoCine Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: SonoCine Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: SonoCine Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio