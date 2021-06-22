Automated container terminal market to grow by USD 626.50 Million|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automated Container Terminal Market Analysis Report by Product (Equipment and Software) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The automated container terminal market is driven by the growth in automated container terminals in emerging markets. In addition, the changing requirements in container terminal operations are anticipated to boost the growth of the Automated Container Terminal Market.

The growing prominence of Brazil, India, and China in global trade is reflected in the modernization of container terminals. Container Terminal in China is Asia's first fully automated port terminal. China is also investing heavily in ports, roads, and other infrastructure across Asia, Europe, and South America. Brazil has also invested in container terminal automation upgrades in equipment and software. India's container terminal projects include the greenfield trans-shipment port venture and Phase I of the terminal is expected to be operational in October 2020. Hence the container terminal automation in these rapidly growing economies will drive the growth of the global automated container terminal market during the forecast period.

Major Five Automated Container Terminal Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. offers an automated container terminal, that enables fast installation on site, and ensures the highest levels of operability, and mitigates risk.

Camco Technologies

Camco Technologies offers innovative terminal automation solutions and services by using highly accurate OCR technology, robust kiosk systems, and advanced software.

Cargotec Corp.

Cargotec Corp. offers remote services for the manual and automated container terminals, which include Kalmar maintenance remote support, Kalmar automation, and software monitoring, and Kalmar remote automation engineer.

CyberLogitec Co. Ltd.

CyberLogitec Co. Ltd. offers an automated container terminal, that is composed of a terminal operating system (TOS) for software and automation of equipment for hardware.

Identec Group AG

Identec Group AG offers terminal tracker solutions, that are built up of a series of standard modules, sitting on a common technology platform.

Automated Container Terminal Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automated Container Terminal Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

