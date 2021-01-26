Automated Dispensing Machines Industry in the US to 2024 - Players Include Omnicell, Cerner, BD and Capsa Healthcare

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Automated Dispensing Machines Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the US automated dispensing machines market by value, by type, by application, by end-user, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the automated dispensing machines market in the US.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US automated dispensing machines market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US automated dispensing machines market is fairly fragmented with several major market players operating in the region. The key players of the automated dispensing machines market are Omnicell Inc., Cerner Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), and Capsa Healthcare are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Automated Dispensing Machines are electronic storage units for medications. These machines aim to reduce medication and dispensing error. These machines can only be used by authorized users, as they are secured with authenticated passwords and biometrics for inventory control and security of the drugs.

The automated dispensing machines market can be segmented on the basis of type (Decentralized Systems and Centralized Systems); application (Out-patient and In-patient); and end-user (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Others).

The US automated dispensing machines market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2019, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The automated dispensing machines market is expected to increase due to rising incidence of chronic diseases, aging population, favorable government initiatives for promoting the use of automated dispensing machines, rising incidence of medication errors, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as problems associated with automated dispensing machines, high cost involved, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Automated Dispensing Machines: An Overview

2.1.1 Categories of Automated Dispensing Machines

2.1.2 Advantages of Automated Dispensing Machines

2.2 Automated Dispensing Machines Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Automated Dispensing Machines Segmentation by Type and Application

2.2.2 Automated Dispensing Machines Segmentation by End-User

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Automated Dispensing Machines Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Automated Dispensing Machines Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Automated Dispensing Machines Market by Type (Centralized Systems and Decentralized Systems)

3.1.3 The US Automated Dispensing Machines Market by Application (In-Patient and Out-Patient Automated Dispensing Machines)

3.1.4 The US Automated Dispensing Machines Market by End-User (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others)

3.2 The US Automated Dispensing Machines Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 The US Centralized Automated Dispensing Machines Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Decentralized Automated Dispensing Machines Market by Value

3.3 The US Automated Dispensing Machines Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 The US In-Patient Automated Dispensing Machines Market by Value

3.3.2 The US Out-Patient Automated Dispensing Machines Market by Value

3.4 The US Automated Dispensing Machines Market: End-User Analysis

3.4.1 The US Hospital Pharmacies Automated Dispensing Machines Market by Value

3.4.2 The US Retail Pharmacies Automated Dispensing Machines Market by Value

3.4.3 The US Others Automated Dispensing Machines Market by Value

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare

4.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Automated Dispensing Machines

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Aging Population

5.1.3 Favorable Government Initiatives for Promoting the Use of Automated Dispensing Machines

5.1.4 Rising Incidence of Medication Error

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Problems Associated with Automated Dispensing Machines

5.2.2 High Cost Involved

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Surging Healthcare Expenditure

5.3.2 Technological Advancements

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Automated Dispensing Machines Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

6.2 The US Automated Dispensing Machines Market Players by Products and Services

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Omnicell, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Cerner Corporation

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Capsa Healthcare

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Business Strategy

