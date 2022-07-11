Automated Due-Diligence Platform Ferret To Participate In Gartner® Tech Growth & Innovation Conference, July 12-13

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferret , a new AI-driven app providing world-class, real-time due diligence data to businesses and consumers, will participate in the Gartner Tech Growth & Innovation Conference, July 12-14, being held virtually.

Matt Heisie, Ferret's co-founder and head of product marketing, will represent the company in a wide-ranging discussion on Tues. July 12, 12:45 pm to 1:15 pm EDT about crafting consumer- and business-friendly messaging for a complex AI startup, and creating a high-impact web presence by leveraging Gartner's tools and insights. Moderating the program, entitled "Case Study: Drive Higher Conversions With Website Homepage Best Practices," will be McKenzie Smith, Principal, Advisory, Gartner.

After almost a year in beta, Ferret will launch this summer.

Heisie, an engineer and MBA candidate, takes an analytical approach to product design, marketing, risk management, planning and execution, with a focus on practical applications of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. His team brings new solutions to Ferret's users through the marriage of data and AI, helping them identify and respond to bad actors in their network, spot new opportunities, and manage risks in organizations.

"We feel Gartner's insights and tools have helped to shape our use cases, positioning, messaging, and website from table stakes to competitive advantage, and harnessed demand at the early- and mid-funnel to drive website conversions," says Heisie.

About Ferret

Ferret is an AI platform architected from the ground up to empower companies and individuals with real-time, unbiased intelligence to identify risks and embrace opportunities. Leveraging cutting-edge AI and more than hundreds of thousands of global data sources, Ferret provides information — once only available to the financial industry — to all types of professionals, from angel investors to business leaders, making transparency the new norm. You should know who you're dealing with, that's why having due diligence at your fingertips, all in one app, will help you build better relationships.

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Rob Loughan and technologist Al MacDonald, Ferret is headquartered in the Los Angeles area with offices in Santa Monica, California, and Melbourne, Australia.

