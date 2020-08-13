Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size to Reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is an autonomous, computer-controlled mobile transport vehicle used in a wide range of industries for material handling and transport. An AGV is a vehicle powered by a battery or an electric motor and capable of conducting tasks without human control or operation.

In 2019, the global Automated Guided Vehicle market size was USD 3.3 Billion and it is expected to reach USD 9.5 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 19.9% during 2021-2026.

Major factors responsible for the growth of Automated Guided Vehicle market size are rising demand for automation in material handling across sectors, changing demand from mass manufacturing to mass customization, increasing e-commerce penetration, and improved occupational safety standards.

COVID-19 is the expected cause of slump in the growth of the AGV market size. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has a major effect on sectors such as aviation, transportation, mining, and food & beverages. One of the main sectors incurring major losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic scenario is the automotive industry. Demand for vehicles has been hampered internationally due to lockdowns introduced in numerous countries around the world and suspended production activities.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AUTOMATED GUIDED VEHICLE MARKET SIZE

Industrial development in developing markets, the intralogistics sector 's presence in Southeast Asia, and the growing adoption of industrial automation by SMEs are expected to accelerate the growth of Automated Guided Vehicle Market size during the forecast period.

The growth of the e-commerce industry is, in turn, expected to increase the Automated Guided Vehicle Market size. Deploying AGVs in warehouses helps e-commerce businesses automate the tasks of intralogistics, such as sorting, selection, and palletizing, thus increasing efficiency. The adoption of AGVs by the e-commerce industry is increasing substantially as industry incumbents try to roll out a reliable storage process and enhance efficiency.

Retail and commerce firms are adopting integrated robots in their warehouses. This, in turn, is expected to increase the market size during the forecast period.

The increasing need for automation in material handling processes across industries is expected to increase the Automated Guided Vehicle Market size during the forecast period. Industrial plant automation by AGV will help meet material handling capability requirements, along with reducing processing time, decreasing the likelihood of human mistakes, maintaining high output volumes, and increasing efficiency and repeatability.

AUTOMATED GUIDED VEHICLE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

In 2019, the European region held the largest Automated Guided Vehicle market share. This dominance is attributed to the increasing demand for material handling equipment by the incumbents of the manufacturing industry.

North America is expected to witness stable growth as the region has a well-established manufacturing sector, and businesses are rapidly implementing automation technologies to automate their warehousing operation.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid growth can be attributed to the growing e-commerce industries in this region.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE AUTOMATED GUIDED VEHICLE MARKET

The Automated Guided Vehicle market is highly fragmented, with many regional and global players trying to capture a major market share. Retailing and other logistics based companies are collaborating and partnering with tech leaders to change the material handling industry.

Some of the top companies in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market are,

Dematic

Daifuku

Siasun

Meidensha

Toyota

Swisslog

CSG

Yonegy

Rocla

JBT

DS Automotion

Aichikikai

CSIC

Ek Automation

MIR

Aethon

Atab

Seegrid

AGVE Group

Others.

Segment by Type, the Automated Guided Vehicle market is segmented into

Tugger Type

Pallet Truck

Unit Load Carrier

Others.

Segment by Application, the Automated Guided Vehicle market is segmented into

Manufacturing Sector

Wholesale and Distribution Sector.

