Automated Immunoassay Analyzer Market to Gain by 2023 Owing to Enhanced Clinical Applications: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automated immunoassay analyzer market is predicted to grow significantly in the forecast period due to increase in clinical applications. Automated immunoassay analyzer is a compact equipment with integrated computer printer, and a keypad. It is majorly demanded by clinical laboratories and hospitals for use in biomedical tests to identify the presence of various substances in the samples. An automated immunoassay analyzer can perform several type of tests, including cancer markers, cardiac analysis, allergy testing, diagnosis of infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring. The samples may also require multiple immunoassay tests for chemiluminescence, ion capture, microparticle enzyme, and fluorescence polarization.

Automated immunoassay analyzers market is majorly driven by the innovations in the existing products. Furthermore, increased applications of these systems will accelerate the demand, thereby fueling the market. Other driving factors of automated immunoassay analyzer market include growing inclination towards lab automation, rise in the number of infectious diseases, increasing use of the systems due to extensive test menu at affordable prices, and increased use of immunoassay tests for cancer. However, lack of skilled specialists in the developing economies is hampering the automated immunoassay analyzer market growth. This can be attributed to the increasing healthcare need on the global scale and the unavailability of healthcare professionals. The industry players are increasingly focusing on the new product launches with technical enhancements and expansion of product portfolio to meet the requirements of various laboratories with respect to assay menu, test volumes, budget, and automation level. Moreover, growing number of biomedical tests for measuring proteins and increasing awareness of analyzers in the developing countries are few trends witnessed in the automated immunoassay analyzer market.

One of the leading players operating in the clinical diagnostics market, Beckman Coulter recently declared the launching of a fully automated microplate system for blood testing, named PK7400. It will be specially used in plasma centers, blood donor centers, and large reference labs. This system is highly efficient to conduct the greatest sample volume for a single immunoassay analyzer in its range up to 300 samples on an hourly basis. Owing to the past record of customers relying on PK systems for more than 30 years due to high competency, the novel PK systems will also be potentially capable of testing numerous assays in a single bunch with no effect on the overall quantity. Additionally, PK7400 system also offers real-time monitoring, improving laboratory system operation and reducing service visits. The major automated immunoassay analyzer market players include Abbott Diagnostics, Biomerieux, Biokit, Luminex Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and Roche Diagnostics.

The 'Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzer Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of automated immunoassay analyzer industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading automated immunoassay analyzer producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for automated immunoassay analyzer. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global automated immunoassay analyzer market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Vendors

Siemens AG



Abbott Laboratories Inc.



bioMerieux SA



Beckman Coulter Inc.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



