Automated Microbiology Market Revenue Growth Driven by Increasing Need for More Reliable Results and Faster Turnaround Time: Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Automated Microbiology Market By Product (Instruments, Automated culture systems, Microbiology analyzers, Reagents), By Diagnostics Technology (DNA & RNA probe technology, DNA sequencing, Detection Techniques, Immunoassays, Monoclonal Antibodies), By End-Use (Clinical Laboratories, Biotechnology Industries, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to the latest analysis, the global automated microbiology market size was USD 4.71 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9.38 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.95 during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Automation in clinical microbiology laboratory reduces time needed otherwise to generate results and improves laboratory quality management. Various microbiological laboratories have merged to build larger clinical microbiological laboratories which enable rapid adoption and use of fully automated laboratory instruments. Need for manual processing of large number of samples in microbiological laboratories has resulted in development of automated systems for bacteriology. Various automated instrumentation systems for microbial streaking and automated incubators with plate readers are currently available in the market. Availability of automation systems that enable streamlining of entire workflow, increasing demand for error-free and timely results, and rising need to boost productivity and efficiency of clinical microbiology laboratories are some key factors that are expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Automation in microbial laboratory began with automatic bacterial counting, which enabled analysis of physical, chemical, or optical changes produced by bacterial growth. Currently, these technologies are used in blood culture instruments with continuous monitoring and require less incubation time to detect bloodstream infections. Recent research and development activities in the industry is leading to further development of instruments for processing of other clinical specimens besides blood cultures. Manual handling interrupts the workflow, specifically when the processing is postponed until a batch of samples is completed. This, in turn, impacts the time obtaining results. Automated systems reduce the number of manual steps that are required which increases the number of samples that can processed simultaneously. Automatic microbial streakers provide more discrete colonies as compared to manual streaking. Automatic incubators include cameras which capture digital pictures of the agar plates under various light and exposure condition and enable continuous, automatic plate monitoring round-the clock. In addition, embedding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms in automatic incubators have facilitated early growth detection, perform semi-quantitative measurements to detect inhibition zones in antibiotic susceptibility tests, and enable easy differentiation between different bacterial species.

Microbiological laboratory automation can reduce turnaround time and can positively benefit patient outcomes. Availability of rapid test results can impact treatment decisions that can save lives or reduce potential of complications and can improve medical cost efficiency by increasing patient outcomes and quicker treatment. Implementation of laws and policies in certain countries across the globe that suggest medical laboratories must be accredited in accordance with the international quality rules has resulted in rapid adoption of laboratory automation systems that facilitate adherence to said standards and trace different steps in analytical processes to improve reliability. However, automation of microbiological processes is still incomplete and the use of different system can cause difficulties in sample management and this can potentially hamper adoption of automated systems and restrain market growth to a certain extent.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Reagents segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020:

Reagents segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 attributed to increasing demand for reagents in microbial testing and rising need for accurate and timely results.

Monoclonal antibodies segment supporting market growth:

Monoclonal antibodies segment dominate other diagnostic technology segments in terms of revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing application of monoclonal antibodies for early and rapid detection of infected cells or diseases, to enhance or mimic the immune system's attack on cancer cells, and to understand and monitor biology of disease. Monoclonal antibodies are robust clinical research tools and are now widely used in diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Clinical laboratories segment leads among application segments:

Clinical laboratories segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth over the forecast period attributed to increasing microbiological research activities, large network of clinical laboratories, rapid adoption of advanced automated systems, and availability of skilled professionals.

North America to register robust revenue growth:

North America is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to rapid advancements in healthcare and research facilities, high adoption of advanced and automated technologies, increasing investment to accelerate clinical research due to rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and presence of key companies in the region.

Asia Pacific to lead in terms of revenue growth rate:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to increasing investment to develop state-of-the-art healthcare and research infrastructure, adoption of advanced automated systems due to increasing research expenditure, increasing microbial research activities due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for technologically advanced laboratory instruments.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMeriux, Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

Cepheid

Beckman Coulter

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Gene-Probe, Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the automated microbiology based on product, diagnostics technology, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Instruments

Automated Culture Systems

Microbiology Analyzers

Reagents

Diagnostic Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

DNA & RNA Probe Technology

DNA Sequencing

Detection Techniques

Non-Isotopic Methods

Radioactive Methods

Immunoassays

Monoclonal Antibodies

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Clinical Laboratories

Biotechnology Industries

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

