Automated Microscopy Market to Record an 8.52% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by Growing Adoption of Automated Systems in Laboratories - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated microscopy market is set to grow by USD 1.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.87% according to Technavio. Also, the market to record an 8.52% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022. The key factor driving growth in the automated microscopy market is the growing adoption of automated systems in laboratories. The growing volume of clinical and diagnostic testing has significantly strained the capability of life sciences laboratories and their staff. Manually operated laboratory instruments are proving labor-intensive, time-consuming, and expensive. Automated techniques have facilitated the provision of rapid and high-precision results. With an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases across the world, timely results of diagnostic tests help in fast disease management. Issues associated with the shortage of skilled laboratory personnel can be handled with laboratory automation as tools such as automated microscopy do not require any human intervention during the process. The adoption of automated systems in laboratories will accelerate the growth of the global life sciences tools and services market and, consequently, the growth of the global automated microscopy market during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Automated Microscopy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio

Automated Microscopy Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our automated microscopy market report covers the following areas:

Automated Microscopy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The automated microscopy market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, ATM Qness GmbH, Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Lambert Instruments BV, Nanosurf AG, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments Plc, PAMAS PARTIKELMESS- UND ANALYSESYSTEME GMBH, Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd., PVA TePla AG, Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zaber Technologies Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG are some of the major market participants.

agilent.com - The company offers automated microscopy products such as BioTek lionheart FX automated microscope and BioTek lionheart LX automated microscope.

Automated Microscopy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Optical Microscopes



Electron Microscopes



Scanning Probe Microscopes



Others

Revenue Generating Segment - The automated microscopy market share growth in the optical microscopes segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing number of research institutions/facilities across the world is fueling the demand for automated optical microscopes. Thus, the optical microscopes segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the global automated microscopy market.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Regional Highlights - 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US, Mexico , and Canada are the key markets for automated microscopy in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing prevalence of cancer will facilitate the automated microscopy market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Automated Microscopy Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated microscopy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated microscopy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated microscopy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated microscopy market vendors

Automated Microscopy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, ATM Qness GmbH, Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Lambert Instruments BV, Nanosurf AG, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments Plc, PAMAS PARTIKELMESS- UND ANALYSESYSTEME GMBH, Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd., PVA TePla AG, Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zaber Technologies Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Healthcare Market " Research Reports

