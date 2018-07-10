Automated Packaging Systems Introduces a New Line of Wide Bag Packaging Systems

The Autobag 600 is a semi-automatic filling and sealing machine designed for packaging large products at speeds up to 65 bags per minute. An innovative engineering design has eliminated the need for light curtains or double-palm switches, while the adjustable six inch pass-through enables faster, more efficient cycle times.

The Autobag 650 is the same wide bagging system with a fully-integrated next-bag-out printer that eliminates the need for a separate labeling operation, increasing speed and accuracy in mail order ecommerce, prescription-by-mail, catalog order fulfillment, and frequent changeover, variable data applications. The Autobag 650 prints and packs at speeds up to 40 bags per minute.



These baggers include an AutoTouch™ Control Screen that provides quick and easy access to job storage and recall, on-board diagnostics and productivity monitoring. The Autobag 600 and Autobag 650 can also be networked for full pack station integration and central monitoring. Both baggers feature an open design with fewer moving parts for longer life and ease of maintenance. Plus, the Autobag 600 and Autobag 650 easily integrate with Autobag and third-party equipment for fully automatic bag packaging operations.



Learn more about these new systems at:

https://www.autobag.com/baggers/autobag-600-wide-bagging-system

https://www.autobag.com/baggers/autobag-650-wide-bagging-system



About Automated Packaging Systems

Automated Packaging Systems has been designing and manufacturing original Autobag®, AirPouch® and SidePouch® systems and products for over 50 years. With more than 30,000 packaging systems in operation and a worldwide service organization, Automated Packaging Systems has the experience and support to deliver the ultimate in customer satisfaction. Automated Packaging Systems offers a complete line of baggers, void-fill and protective packaging systems, stretch sleeve labels, thermal transfer imprinters, counters, scales, and specialty packaging materials. Complete information is available at the company's website.

www.autobag.com

Lynne Greenfeather

Global Marketing Communications Manager

Visia Marketing / Jeff Kenyon

330-342-2000

lynne.greenfeather@autobag.com

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Automated Packaging Systems

Related Links

http://www.autobag.com

