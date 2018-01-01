Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market to 2025 by Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), and Service Providers (Retail/E-commerce, Shipping/Logistics, and Government) – Global Analysis and Forecast







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371999







Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market is expected to grow US$ 1973.4 million by 2025 from US$ 799.0 million in 2017. The sales of automated parcel delivery terminals is largely influenced by numerous factors. On the basis of deployment, indoor automated parcel delivery terminals are dominating the global automated parcel delivery terminals market owing to additional security provisions such as in-house security in the premises that helps to avoid burglary. Further, partnerships among retailers/stores/mall owners with automated delivery terminal companies is a prosperous opportunity in the market.







The competitive dynamics in the automated parcel delivery terminals market is anticipated to change during the coming years with entry of new players. Majority of the companies are located in the European region as well as in the U.S. However, new players are emerging in the developing countries particularly in Asia Pacific. High penetration of the market is noticed in developed countries however, developing economies are now witnessing an increase in the installation of these terminals. Germany, U.S., and China hold more than half of the global market share, Germany being on the first position.







Indoor automated parcel delivery terminals are the most preferred terminals as they offer better safety of products from theft as well as extreme climatic conditions.On the basis of end-user, the e-commerce/retails segment is dominating all across the globe.







This growth is attributed to the constantly growing e-commerce market worldwide and the changing preference of people towards online shopping. However, majority of these terminals are unfit for delivery of bulky parcel, which may restrict the growth of the market.







The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.







It also provides the overview and forecast for the global automated parcel delivery terminals market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.







The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the logistics industry.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371999







About Reportbuyer



Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers







For more information:



Sarah Smith



Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com



Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com



Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904



Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

