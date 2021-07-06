Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector - Anticimex International AB, and DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD to emerge as key players

The report on the automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields and the rising need for better crop protection.

The automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector analysis includes End-user and Geography segments. This study identifies the increasing focus on reducing pesticide use as one of the prime reasons driving the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector market covers the following areas:

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Market Sizing

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Market Forecast

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Anticimex International AB

DTN LLC

DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD

EFOS doo

FaunaPhotonics AS

SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Service Pro .Net Inc.

SNAPTRAP

Syngenta AG

TTI Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Large scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Small scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

