Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector - Anticimex International AB, and DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD to emerge as key players
Jul 06, 2021, 22:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector is poised to grow by USD 103.20 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.
The report on the automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields and the rising need for better crop protection.
The automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector analysis includes End-user and Geography segments. This study identifies the increasing focus on reducing pesticide use as one of the prime reasons driving the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector market covers the following areas:
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Market Sizing
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Market Forecast
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Anticimex International AB
- DTN LLC
- DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD
- EFOS doo
- FaunaPhotonics AS
- SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
- Service Pro .Net Inc.
- SNAPTRAP
- Syngenta AG
- TTI Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Large scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Small scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anticimex International AB
- DTN LLC
- DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD
- EFOS doo
- FaunaPhotonics AS
- SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
- Service Pro .Net Inc.
- SNAPTRAP
- Syngenta AG
- TTI Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
