Automated Security E-gate Market- Atos SE and HID Global Corp. to contribute to the growth|Technavio

The report on the automated security e-gate market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a greater focus on curbing illegal immigration, emphasis on automation of security systems, and developments in biometrics technology.

The automated security e-gate market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the facial recognition border control gates, boarding gates with explosive detection systems, integrated approach to airport security as some of the prime reasons driving the automated security e-gate market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automated security e-gate market covers the following areas:

Automated Security E-gate Market Sizing

Automated Security E-gate Market Forecast

Automated Security E-gate Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Atos SE

Gunnebo AB

HID Global Corp.

IDEMIA France SAS

Josanti Infoimaging Ltd.

NEC Corp.

OSI Systems Inc.

SITA

Thales Group

VISION BOX - SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Critical infrastructure protection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Border control - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

