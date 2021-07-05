Automated Teller Machine Market|Evolving Opportunities with Diebold Nixdorf Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.| Technavio

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the automated teller machine market 2021-2025 market is expected to have negative & inferior growth. Technavio can aid you in understanding the impact of the pandemic on supply chain operations, the effect of the changes in government regulations on the market, and the new product launching strategies of the key market participants.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation, which is the leading segment in the market?

The offsite ATM segment was the leading ATM deployment segment in 2020.

The offsite ATM segment was the leading ATM deployment segment in 2020.

Increase in the number of mobile ATMs is the key driver in the market.

Increase in the number of mobile ATMs is the key driver in the market.

The market rate is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 6%.

The market rate is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 6%.

48% of the growth will originate from APAC.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Euronet Worldwide Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GRGBanking, Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Corp., NCR Corp., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., and The Digicon Group are some of the major market participants.

The multifunctionality features in ATMs, increase in the number of mobile ATMs, and growing prominence of remote teller technology in ATMs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automated Teller Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automated Teller Machine Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Offsite ATM



Onsite ATM



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Automated Teller Machine Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automated teller machine market report covers the following areas:

Automated Teller Machine Market Size

Automated Teller Machine Market Trends

Automated Teller Machine Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automated Teller Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated teller machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated teller machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated teller machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated teller machine market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on specialized consumer services

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on the ATM industry

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Offsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Onsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GRGBanking

Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyosung Corp.

NCR Corp.

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

The Digicon Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



